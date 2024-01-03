January’s Fashionables: Celebrities Who Are Nailing Their Style Game

In January 2024, several prominent celebrities have already made a fashion statement, setting the tone for the rest of the year. As award season approaches and highly-anticipated films prepare for their premieres, these stars have demonstrated their sartorial prowess on the red carpet.

Ashley Roberts, the former Pussycat Dolls star, was spotted in London sporting a chic double denim ensemble and futuristic white sunglasses, reminiscent of a scene from “Charlie & The Chocolate Factory.” She completed her effortless look with a white leather handbag and nude heeled pumps.

Power couple Christina Milian and Matt Pokora showcased their eclectic outfits in Los Angeles. Milian, known for her catchy noughties anthem from Disney’s “Kim Possible,” turned heads wearing a scarlet snake-print mini dress and chunky chain heels.

Julia Fox, the star of “Uncut Gems,” didn’t disappoint as she kicked off the year in Miami with a head-turning black and yellow ensemble reminiscent of “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.” Her striking outfit reflected her bold fashion choices.

Dua Lipa, the renowned pop singer, greeted the New Year in Jaipur, India, looking sublime in a glitzy evening outfit. Her choice of attire included a trailing skirt with a dramatic thigh-split, paired with suede black pointed-toe kitten heels and a leather maroon shoulder bag.

Lastly, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, a well-known power couple, continue to impress with their fashion choices. Nicola dazzled in a glittering discoball mini dress, adorned with reflective, Art Deco-esque adornments. Brooklyn opted for a more casual look, sporting a white tee and black jeans.

These celebrities are just a few examples of the fashion-forward stars who are already setting the bar high for style in 2024. As the year progresses, we can expect to see more inspiring and trendsetting looks from these influential figures.