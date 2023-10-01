Transform your Photos and Videos with These Snapchat-Like Mask, Filter, and Lens Apps for iPhone

Snapchat has always been known for its ability to transform your face into a canvas of fun and creativity. Its countless filters and masks have delighted users of all ages, offering a unique real-time image editing experience. But if you’re not a fan of Snapchat, there are plenty of alternative apps on iOS that offer similar mask and filter features.

In this article, we’ll introduce you to 8 Snapchat-like mask and filter apps for iPhone that can change your appearance and add a touch of fun to your photos and videos.

One of the best options is TikTok, a platform for short videos and catchy music. TikTok offers real-time effects and filters that can turn your ordinary videos and images into extraordinary ones. With TikTok, you can become an astronaut or travel through time with just a few taps. You can also add popular songs to your videos to give them a unique and special touch.

If you’re looking for a wide variety of Snapchat-style masks and filters, Sweet Snap is an excellent choice. This app allows you to transform yourself into anything, from cute animals to fantasy characters. Sweet Snap offers different real-time effects that you can apply to your photos and videos to make them more fun.

Bigo Live is not just a live streaming app, but also offers a collection of filters that you can use during your broadcasts. You can interact with your followers creatively and transform yourself into funny characters with special effects to make your broadcasts more entertaining.

Instagram, another popular social media platform, is also a great alternative to Snapchat. It offers a wide range of effects, lenses, masks, and filters for your stories and posts. You can customize your content with creative effects and use augmented reality masks to transform your appearance in extravagant ways.

Marco Polo Video Messenger combines text messages, social media, and video chats. While it’s not centered around masks and filters, you can still find options to personalize your messages and add a touch of fun to your conversations. You can record original messages for your friends and family and use special effects to make them more entertaining.

Snow is known for its beauty features and natural-looking filters. It offers stickers, masks, lenses, and filters similar to Snapchat. With Snow, you can access hundreds of exclusive filters that range from comedic effects to stunning transformations. You can also customize your photos and videos in a unique and attractive way.

B612 is another Snapchat-like mask and filter app for iPhone. It’s a camera and photo video editing platform that stands out for its beauty effects and creative filters. With B612, you can create collages, add music, and apply special effects to personalize your creations.

Viber Messenger, a messaging app, also offers a variety of stickers and masks that you can add to your messages and photos. If you’re looking for a fun way to communicate with your friends while personalizing your conversations, Viber is a great choice. You can choose from a wide range of stickers and masks to express your emotions and make your conversations more entertaining.

These apps provide a similar experience to Snapchat, allowing you to transform your photos and videos with masks, filters, and lenses. Whether you’re a fan of Snapchat or not, these apps offer exciting alternatives for adding fun and creativity to your visual content.

