Get Ready for the Ultimate Home Cinema Experience with the Hisense A6K 75″ 4K TV

Looking for the best TV deal before Black Friday? MediaMarkt has got you covered with an incredible offer on the Hisense A6K 75″ 4K Smart TV. Immerse yourself in a cinematic viewing experience like never before with this massive 75-inch television. And the best part? It’s available now for under €600!

Experience Stunning Picture Quality

Featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV brings a level of detail that is four times sharper than Full HD. The inclusion of High Dynamic Range (HDR) technologies such as Dolby Vision and HDR10+ enhances the picture quality, bringing out fine details and delivering an extended color gamut.

AI-Upscaling and Advanced Features

The Hisense A6K incorporates UHD AI upscaling technology, which optimizes and enhances the quality of non-4K content, making it nearly indistinguishable from true 4K. Whether you’re watching sports or your favorite TV series, the AI Picture Optimization ensures that every scene is analyzed and adjusted for optimal picture quality.

The TV also features the VIDAA U6 user interface, which allows you to personalize your entertainment experience with easy access to your favorite apps. With VIDAA voice control and compatibility with Alexa, controlling your TV has never been more convenient.

Enhanced Gaming Experience

For gamers, the Hisense A6K offers the Game Mode Plus feature, delivering a seamless gaming experience with minimal input lag. Connect your console and enjoy high-quality gaming in 4K with HDR.

Don’t Miss Out on the Singles Day Offer

Take advantage of the Singles Day offer at MediaMarkt and get the Hisense A6K 75″ 4K Smart TV for only €699. But that’s not all! Thanks to Hisense cashback, you’ll receive an additional €100 cashback. Don’t wait too long, as the offer ends on Monday at 8:59 am.

Singles Day: Bigger Than Black Friday

MediaMarkt’s Singles Day is the world’s biggest shopping event, surpassing even the famous Black Friday. It’s the perfect opportunity to score amazing deals on a wide range of tech products, including Samsung OLED TVs, coffee machines, vacuum cleaners, and smartphones.

Don’t miss out on all the incredible offers available during the Singles Day sale at MediaMarkt. Grab your favorite tech at unbeatable prices!

FAQ

What is the resolution of the Hisense A6K TV?

The Hisense A6K TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution, providing a significantly sharper and more detailed picture compared to Full HD.

What is HDR?

HDR (High Dynamic Range) is a technology that enhances the contrast and color of the displayed content, resulting in a more lifelike and immersive viewing experience.

What is AI upscaling?

AI upscaling is a feature that uses artificial intelligence to improve the quality of non-4K content. It analyzes each scene and applies adjustments to bring the content closer to 4K resolution.

Can I control the Hisense A6K TV with voice commands?

Yes, the Hisense A6K TV is equipped with a VIDAA U6 user interface that supports voice control. It also offers compatibility with Alexa, making it even more convenient to operate the TV.

Does the Hisense A6K TV have a gaming mode?

Yes, the Hisense A6K TV features Game Mode Plus, which ensures a seamless and low-latency gaming experience. It automatically switches to the gaming mode when connected to a console.

(Source: MediaMarkt)