The Controversy Surrounding the 75 Hard Challenge

Trainers and health experts are speaking out against the viral TikTok trend known as the 75 Hard Challenge. While the challenge, created American entrepreneur Andy Frisella, has gained popularity among those looking to kickstart their New Year’s resolutions, concerns about its safety and effectiveness have been raised.

One of the primary issues highlighted personal trainers and experts is the rigorous nature of the challenge. The daily requirement of two 45-minute workouts over a span of 75 days can potentially lead to injuries, as not allowing for proper rest and recovery days is deemed important for muscle repair. Chris Collett, a personal trainer and cluster manager at PureGym London, warns against the challenge’s all-or-nothing mentality, advocating for a more flexible and sustainable approach to a healthy lifestyle.

Dr. Hana Patel, an NHS GP, also stresses the need for balance in participants’ chosen activities. While daily physical activity is important, it is crucial to ensure that the chosen exercises align with individual fitness levels. Consulting with a healthcare professional, especially for those with existing medical concerns, is highly recommended.

Excessive water consumption, another component of the challenge, has raised concerns among experts. Dr. Patel cautions against the potential risk of hyponatremia, a condition that can arise from extreme overconsumption of water. She advises individuals to meet their hydration needs through a combination of food and drinks rather than relying solely on excessive water intake.

Criticism has also been directed at the challenge’s dietary aspect. Experts point out the vague instructions and lack of specific meal guidance, leaving participants unsure of what to eat for healthy weight loss. Personal Trainer Keoghan Bellew highlights the absence of clear advice from the challenge’s creator regarding dietary choices, potentially leading to pitfalls in weight management.

While some positive aspects of the challenge, such as the daily reading requirement and acts of kindness, are acknowledged, overall concerns persist. The lack of scientific evidence and potential risks associated with the challenge, particularly for the young demographic engaging with it on TikTok, raise eyebrows. While some participants have reported positive experiences in terms of routine and mental health, the critical perspectives and concerns cannot be ignored.

As of now, Andy Frisella and the #75HARD challenge have not responded to these criticisms.