Revolutionizing Customer Service with WhatsApp: Connecting Municipalities and Residents

Amritsar, November 5 – In a groundbreaking move, the municipal corporation (MC) of Amritsar recently introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number, 9964494000, to streamline the process of complaint redressal. The introduction of this innovative initiative has brought about a significant transformation in municipal services, allowing residents to conveniently report issues and seek immediate action.

Since its launch just a week ago, the MC has already received an overwhelming response, with 151 complaints flooding in through the WhatsApp platform. MC Commissioner Rahul explained that to ensure the prompt resolution of these complaints, a specialized complaint center had been established at the MC head office. Here, employees diligently forward the residents’ concerns, which are received via the WhatsApp number, to the respective authorities for swift action.

Out of the 151 complaints received thus far, an impressive 75 percent have already been satisfactorily resolved. This achievement demonstrates the MC’s commitment to meeting the needs and expectations of its residents. Rahul expressed his satisfaction with the positive feedback from the residents, who have praised the MC for improving essential services delivery.

To further enhance the complaint redressal process, the MC is currently developing a state-of-the-art software system. This software will generate a unique complaint number for each registered complaint, facilitating seamless communication and tracking for both the complainant and the MC.

The introduction of the WhatsApp complaint redressal system marks a milestone in customer service for municipalities. This new avenue of communication empowers residents and enables them to participate actively in improving their community. The MC’s commitment to resolving all complaints underscores the importance placed on the well-being and satisfaction of Amritsar’s residents.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How can I contact the municipal corporation of Amritsar for lodging complaints?

To lodge a complaint with the municipal corporation of Amritsar, you can now use the dedicated WhatsApp number: 9964494000.

2. How effective has the WhatsApp complaint redressal system been?

Since its launch, the MC has received 151 complaints through the WhatsApp platform, with 75 percent of them already resolved.

3. Will there be a unique complaint number assigned to each registered complaint?

Yes, the MC is currently developing a software system that will generate a unique complaint number for each registered complaint, allowing for better communication and tracking.

Sources:

– Further information about the services provided the municipal corporation of Amritsar can be found at www.amritsarcorp.com.