WhatsApp Implements New IT Rules Banning Over 7 Million Accounts in India

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has set a new record in India imposing restrictions on 7,548,000 accounts in October, in compliance with the newly implemented IT Rules 2021. According to WhatsApp’s monthly compliance report, 19,19,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned before user reports were received, claiming to have a user base of over 500 million in the country. The platform received a total of 9,063 complaint reports in October, out of which action was taken on 12.

Reason behind the action taken:

WhatsApp’s security report aims to provide comprehensive details of user complaints and the active measures taken the platform to combat misuse. The recently launched Grievance Appeal Committee (GAC) the government aims to empower Indian social media users addressing their content-related concerns.

The panel is a strategic step towards strengthening the country’s digital regulations and focuses on reviewing user appeals against decisions made social media platforms.

Company’s recent feature updates:

The company has recently introduced a new feature for WhatsApp accounts, the testing of user names. This means that users will no longer need to share their phone numbers. WABetaInfo has revealed that the new WhatsApp beta update, version 2.23.25.19 for Android, includes several changes related to the user name feature.

Based on shared screenshots, WhatsApp will support user search in the search bar. With this new feature, it will be easier for users to connect without sharing their phone numbers.

FAQ:

Q: How many accounts were banned WhatsApp in India in October?

A: WhatsApp banned 7,548,000 accounts in India in October.

Q: How many complaint reports did WhatsApp receive in October?

A: WhatsApp received a total of 9,063 complaint reports in October.

Q: What is the purpose of WhatsApp’s security report?

A: The purpose of WhatsApp’s security report is to provide comprehensive details of user complaints and the measures taken to combat misuse.

Q: What is the Grievance Appeal Committee (GAC)?

A: The Grievance Appeal Committee (GAC) is a committee launched the government that aims to address content-related concerns of Indian social media users and empower them.