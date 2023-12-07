New York City Encourages Alternate Transportation during Gridlock Alert

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is urging drivers in New York City to explore alternative modes of transportation during a Gridlock Alert that is currently in effect. The alert began on Tuesday and will extend through Friday, affecting thousands of commuters in the city. Rather than relying on personal vehicles, the MTA is encouraging individuals to utilize mass transit options to alleviate congestion on the roads.

According to the MTA, an estimated 72,000 to 110,000 drivers are expected to switch to public transportation during the gridlock days. The subway system, in particular, has the capacity to accommodate an additional 2 million individuals above its usual capacity. MTA Chair and CEO, Janno Lieber, emphasized that subway service is currently at its highest level of efficiency in the past decade.

To further encourage the use of mass transit, the New York City Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” is offering discounted tickets to individuals who show their subway or bus passes. This initiative aims to showcase the convenience and accessibility of public transportation, while also providing an incentive for residents and visitors to avoid driving during the Gridlock Alert.

Upcoming gridlock days in New York City are scheduled for December 12th to 15th. During these days, the MTA will be closely monitoring transit systems and implementing additional measures, such as increased subway frequencies and expanded bus services, to accommodate the influx of commuters.

By actively promoting the use of alternate transportation during periods of gridlock, New York City hopes to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and improve overall mobility for its residents and visitors.