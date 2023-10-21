How to Achieve a Modernized 70s Makeup Look

Celebrity makeup artist Misha Shahzada shares her tips on how to pull off the perfect, modernized 70s-inspired makeup look. The versatility of 1970s makeup, from bronzed skin and glossy lips to bold statement eyes and lower lashes, serves as the inspiration for this updated look. By incorporating elements of the 70s with a simplified twist, Shahzada showcases how to incorporate retro vibes into a contemporary beauty style.

To achieve a modernized 70s makeup look, Shahzada advises focusing on one feature at a time to keep the overall look fresh and current. Prioritizing skincare is key, creating a radiant, almost glossy base. She recommends starting with Bubble Skincare’s Deep Dive Exfoliating Mask, followed their Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer and Float On Soothing Facial Oil for a hydrated and dewy complexion. Additional coverage is only necessary where needed, allowing the healthy glow to shine through.

For the eyes, Shahzada suggests using a vibrant blue shade, such as the one found in Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Smoky Eye Brick in Royal, all over the lid, paying particular attention to the inner corners. A black kajal eyeliner is then applied to the top and bottom lash lines, creating an elongated wing that can be buffed out for a softer look. To complete the eyes, she recommends using strip lashes or adding several coats of mascara to achieve a bold, doe-eyed appearance.

Whether drawing inspiration from iconic figures like Cher, Farrah Fawcett, or Donna Summer, it is important to find the right products to bring your disco darling look to life. Experiment with different shades and textures to make the look your own while adding a touch of nostalgia to your modern beauty routine.

