Revitalizing Existing Content: Tips for Small-but-Mighty Teams

Creating fresh content on a regular basis can be a daunting task, especially for small teams with limited resources. The good news is that you don’t have to start from scratch every time. By implementing a few simple strategies, you can refresh, reuse, and revitalize your existing content to give it a new lease on life.

During a recent conference on the Future of Communications, Square’s Global Head of Social Media, Jeff Meltz, shared some actionable tips for small teams to make the most of what they already have. Here are seven of his suggestions for breaking content into smaller pieces and repurposing it effectively:

1. Chunking: Break down longer pieces of content into shorter, bite-sized chunks that are more easily digestible for your audience. This could include turning a lengthy blog post into a series of shorter articles or creating infographics from statistical data.

2. Atomization: Identify the key elements within your existing content and repurpose them into standalone pieces. For example, extract compelling quotes, statistics, or visuals from a white paper and turn them into social media posts or eye-catching graphics.

3. Remixing: Take existing content and give it a fresh spin presenting it in a different format or medium. For instance, you could transform a webinar into a podcast episode or a video into an interactive infographic.

4. Evergreening: Identify evergreen topics or themes within your content that remain relevant over time. Update and republish these pieces periodically to provide ongoing value to your audience.

5. Upcycling: Take successful content that performed well in the past and repurpose it for a new purpose or audience. For instance, you could turn a popular blog post into a webinar or a series of email newsletters.

6. Collaboration: Leverage the expertise of others in your organization inviting guest contributors or conducting interviews. This not only adds fresh perspectives but also helps to share the workload.

7. Automation: Utilize automation tools to repurpose your content across different channels and platforms. This can save you time and effort while maximizing the reach and impact of your content.

By implementing these strategies, small teams can make the most of their existing content, save time and resources, and maintain a consistent flow of fresh content to engage their audience.

FAQ

Q: Why is it important to revitalize existing content?

Revitalizing existing content allows you to make the most of what you already have, saving time and resources while maintaining a consistent flow of fresh content. It also helps to reach new audiences and provide ongoing value to your existing audience.

Q: How can I repurpose long-form content?

One effective strategy is to break down longer pieces of content into shorter, bite-sized chunks. This could involve turning a lengthy blog post into a series of shorter articles or transforming a white paper into infographics.

Q: How can I automate the repurposing process?

Automation tools can be utilized to repurpose content across different channels and platforms. These tools help save time and effort while maximizing the reach and impact of your content.

Q: What is evergreen content?

Evergreen content refers to content that remains relevant and valuable over time. These are topics or themes that have long-lasting appeal and can be republished or updated periodically to provide ongoing value to your audience.