New Ways to Determine If You’ve Been Blocked on WhatsApp

Summary: Discovering whether you’ve been blocked on WhatsApp can be a frustrating experience. However, there are several indicators that can help you determine if someone has blocked you. Here are some alternative ways to identify if you’ve been blocked on WhatsApp.

1. No Access to “Last Seen” Status: One common method to see if you’ve been blocked is checking the person’s “Last Seen” status. If you can no longer view their “Last Seen” information, it could be a strong indication that you’ve been blocked, although they may have set their privacy settings to hide it from specific contacts.

2. Missing WhatsApp Bio: If you find that you are unable to see the person’s bio on WhatsApp, it might be a sign that you’ve been blocked. While individuals can choose to hide their bio from certain contacts in their privacy settings, this sudden inability to see it could suggest that you are no longer on their contact list.

3. Inability to View WhatsApp Status: Another way to determine if you’ve been blocked is if you can no longer see the person’s WhatsApp status. Although WhatsApp allows users to control who can view their status updates, consistently being unable to view their status might indicate that you’ve been blocked.

4. Profile Picture Unavailable: In the past, WhatsApp only hid profile picture updates from blocked contacts. But today, if someone blocks you on WhatsApp, you won’t be able to see any pictures on their profile, including their existing picture and any future updates.

5. Undelivered Messages: When someone blocks you, your messages will show as “Sent” but won’t be delivered. Instead of the usual double grey ticks, you’ll only see a single grey tick next to your messages. While poor network connectivity can also cause undelivered messages, this situation could suggest that you’ve been blocked.

6. Unable to Make WhatsApp Calls: If you’re unable to make WhatsApp calls to a specific person, it could be an indication that you’ve been blocked. However, it’s essential to consider other factors such as network issues before coming to a conclusion.

7. Exclusion from Group Adding: One of the most reliable ways to determine if you’ve been blocked is if you’re unable to add the person to a WhatsApp group. If you find that they cannot be added to a group you manage, it strongly suggests that you’ve been blocked.

While it can be disappointing to discover that someone has blocked you on WhatsApp, it’s important to respect their decision and move on. Continuously attempting to contact them against their will could be considered harassment, which is punishable law.