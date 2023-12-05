New Movie Releases for the Week: Killers of the Flower Moon, The Persian Version, and More

This week, a lineup of exciting new movies has arrived on various streaming services, offering a range of genres for viewers to enjoy. One of the highly anticipated releases is Killers of the Flower Moon, directed Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. This epic film depicts the real-life murders that took place in the Osage Nation during the early 20th century. While it was originally expected to debut on Apple TV Plus, it is now available as a paid video-on-demand offering on Apple TV.

Another notable release is The Persian Version, a comedic drama that gained popularity at Sundance. The film revolves around a large Iranian-American family and their intriguing dynamics. As secrets unravel during a gathering for the father’s recovery from heart surgery, the film delves into the family’s complicated past. The Persian Version can be rented or purchased starting December 5.

If you’re interested in a thought-provoking documentary, Subject is a must-watch. This unique film explores the impact of documentaries on their subjects and raises questions about the ethical responsibility of filmmakers. Through an in-depth analysis of renowned documentaries such as The Staircase and Hoop Dreams, Subject provides valuable insights into the documentary filmmaking process. It is available to buy or rent on Amazon from December 5.

Showcasing exceptional performances from Michelle Williams and directed Kelly Reichardt, Showing Up is finally hitting streaming services. Despite premiering at Cannes in 2022, this A24 movie about a sculptor and arts administrator only received its theatrical release this year. Paramount Plus subscribers with access to Showtime can now stream this critically acclaimed film starting December 7.

For fans of thrilling movies, Leave the World Behind offers an enticing plot. Starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Mahershala Ali, the film follows a couple on vacation whose plans take an unexpected turn when they discover that the place they are staying actually belongs to another family. As a crisis unfolds, the entire world is put in jeopardy. Get ready for an intense viewing experience streaming Leave the World Behind on Netflix starting December 8.

Lastly, for a fun and festive superhero adventure, Merry Little Batman is here to entertain the whole family. While originally intended for HBO Max, this animated Batman film is now available on Prime Video. Featuring the voices of Yonas Kibreab, David Hornsby, and Luke Wilson, this holiday special offers a lighthearted superhero experience filled with excitement and laughter.

With a variety of films to choose from, there’s something for everyone this week on streaming platforms. Grab your popcorn and get ready to dive into these new cinematic experiences!