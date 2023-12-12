New Movies Streaming This Week: Must-Watch Titles to Add to Your List

This week, major blockbuster movies are hitting streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Max, and more. These highly anticipated films are sure to keep you entertained throughout the holiday season. Let’s take a look at some of the must-watch titles available for streaming this week.

1. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Extended Version) (PVOD)

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour took the world storm, captivating audiences and breaking records wherever she performed. Now, fans can relive the magic with the extended version of her concert film. This version includes exclusive songs that were not featured in the theatrical cut, giving fans an even more immersive experience.

2. Blue Jean (Hulu)

If you’re looking for a captivating drama, don’t miss Blue Jean. This award-winning film tells the story of Jean, a closeted teacher living in 1980s Great Britain. With a secret identity that could jeopardize her entire life, Jean must navigate the challenges of staying true to herself while concealing her true identity.

3. Barbie (Max)

The iconic Mattel doll comes to life in Barbie, directed Greta Gerwig. This critically acclaimed film has become the highest-grossing movie of 2023 and has garnered numerous accolades, including Golden Globe nominations. Join Barbie and Ken on their exciting adventure and immerse yourself in this heartwarming story that appeals to audiences of all ages.

4. Priscilla (PVOD)

Experience the untold story of Priscilla Presley (née Wagner) in Priscilla. This movie delves into Priscilla’s relationship with the legendary Elvis Presley, showcasing the depth and complexity of their love story. Cailee Spaeny delivers a powerful performance as Priscilla, earning a well-deserved Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal.

5. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (Netflix)

Fans of the original Chicken Run and Aardman Animation’s claymation classics will be thrilled to watch Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Join the lovable characters Ginger, Rocky, and their daughter Molly in this humorous and heartwarming adventure. This is a perfect movie for the entire family to enjoy together.

6. The Unknown Country (Mubi)

Don’t miss Lily Gladstone’s captivating performance in The Unknown Country. In this thought-provoking film, Gladstone portrays a grieving woman who embarks on a journey through the American Midwest after receiving an unexpected invitation. With a stellar performance and rave reviews, this is a film that shouldn’t be missed.

7. The Family Plan (Apple TV Plus)

Get ready for an action-packed comedy with The Family Plan. Mark Wahlberg stars as Dan Morgan, a former assassin-turned-husband and family man. When his past catches up with him, Morgan must navigate a series of hilarious and thrilling situations to protect his loved ones. This is a film that promises laughs, hijinks, and plenty of excitement.

These new movies streaming this week offer a diverse range of genres and captivating storylines. Whether you’re a fan of music, drama, animation, or action-comedy, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Grab your popcorn, sit back, and immerse yourself in the world of these exciting new releases.