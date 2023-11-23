New Movies Streaming This Week: Oppenheimer, Leo, and More

Get ready for an exciting lineup of new movies streaming this week on your favorite platforms. One of the highly anticipated releases is “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan’s remarkable biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant physicist who played a pivotal role in the development of the atomic bomb. Starring Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer, this thought-provoking film takes us through his journey from theoretical physics to the Manhattan Project during World War II. Experience the haunting story of a man haunted his own creation.

If you’re in the mood for a heartwarming animated comedy, don’t miss “Leo” on Netflix. Adam Sandler lends his voice to the character of Leo, a 74-year-old lizard who has spent his entire life in a fifth-grade classroom. When Leo realizes that his time may be running out, he seizes the opportunity to break free and embrace life beyond the classroom. Join Leo on a delightful adventure filled with laughter and life lessons.

For those who enjoy thrilling psychological dramas, “The Marsh King’s Daughter” is a must-watch. Daisy Ridley takes on the role of Helena, a woman leading an ordinary life with a dark secret. Her estranged father, the infamous Marsh King, escapes from prison and poses a threat to her and her daughter’s safety. Based on Karen Dionne’s novel, this intense psychological thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Where can I stream “Oppenheimer”?

A: You can stream “Oppenheimer” on Amazon or Apple.

Q: When will “Leo” be available for streaming?

A: “Leo” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting November 21.

Q: Is “The Marsh King’s Daughter” a true story?

A: “The Marsh King’s Daughter” is a gripping work of fiction based on Karen Dionne’s novel.

Q: Where can I watch “The Marsh King’s Daughter”?

A: You can buy and stream “The Marsh King’s Daughter” on Amazon or Apple starting November 21.