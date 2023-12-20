New Movies Streaming This Week: A Diverse Range of Choices

December is almost over and the Christmas break is just around the corner. With the holiday season comes a wave of new movies hitting the streaming platforms. This week, we have a variety of films to choose from, ranging from prequels to Golden Globe nominees.

If you’re a fan of The Hunger Games franchise, you’ll be thrilled to know that the latest installment, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is now available for digital viewing. This prequel tells the origin story of future President Snow and has received mixed reviews from critics but has been well-received audiences.

For a fun and family-friendly option, Trolls Band Together is the perfect choice. This sequel to Trolls World Tour reunites Trolls Branch and Poppy as they embark on a mission to rescue their friend Floyd. The movie features a long-awaited reunion of the boyband NSYNC and is sure to be a hit with kids.

If you’re in the mood for some science fiction, The Creator is worth checking out. Set in a post-nuclear attack world, the film follows Sergeant Joshua Taylor as he hunts down the creator of rogue artificial intelligence. While the movie may have its flaws, its premise and cinematography make it an intriguing choice.

Bradley Cooper’s Maestro is another highly anticipated film this week. Cooper directs and stars in this biopic about acclaimed conductor Leonard Bernstein. The movie explores Bernstein’s relationship with his wife and has received four Golden Globe nominations, making it a must-watch on Netflix.

Beau is Afraid is a horror movie with a twist of dark comedy. Joaquin Phoenix delivers an outstanding performance as Beau, who encounters obstacles while trying to attend his mother’s funeral. If you’re a fan of horror or simply appreciate great acting, this is a film not to be missed.

Anatomy of a Fall is a dark French courtroom drama generating Oscar buzz. The film follows Sandra Voyter as she faces blame after her husband’s accidental death. With its gripping storyline and award-winning recognition, Anatomy of a Fall is a compelling choice for movie enthusiasts.

Rounding out the list is Dream Scenario, a hilarious yet poignant film starring Nicolas Cage. Cage plays a college professor who appears in people’s dreams worldwide, without knowing why. This movie showcases Cage’s exceptional talent and has garnered a Golden Globe nomination.

With such a diverse range of movies available, there’s something for everyone this week. Whether you’re in the mood for action, comedy, or drama, make sure to catch these new releases on your preferred streaming platform.