New Movies and Shows to Stream This Week: From Hulu’s Beloved Sitcom to Denzel Washington’s Action Film

Looking for some fresh entertainment options to enjoy this week? Look no further, as there are exciting new movies and shows hitting the streaming platforms. Whether you’re a fan of comedy, suspense, or action, there’s something for everyone.

If you’re in the mood for a good laugh, Hulu’s long-running Canadian sitcom “Letterkenny” is back with its 12th season. The show, known for its amusing portrayal of small-town Ontario, Canada, has gained a dedicated fan base and has even spawned a spin-off series. While this season marks the end for “Letterkenny,” it promises to deliver the same humor and small-scale storylines that fans adore.

For those who enjoy thought-provoking dramas, “Sound of Freedom” on Prime Video might pique your interest. Starring Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard, the film tells the story of Ballard’s real-life efforts to combat sex trafficking through his organization, Operation Underground Railroad. Although there have been controversies surrounding its accuracy, “Sound of Freedom” manages to deliver good action sequences and suspenseful moments.

Netflix is also offering some compelling options this week. “Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare” is a documentary that dives into the dark underbelly of wilderness therapy and the scandals that surrounded Steve Sartisano’s Challenger Foundation. This gripping film exposes the troubling truths behind a seemingly promising program for troubled teens.

Another Netflix release, “Berlin,” serves as a prequel to the popular series “Money Heist,” focusing on the enigmatic character Berlin. Audiences will get to witness his early escapades and see how he assembles a team of extraordinary criminals to execute a daring jewel heist.

If action is what you crave, Netflix has you covered with “The Equalizer 3.” Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall, a former Marine with a knack for dealing with criminals. This time, he takes on the Camorra, a notorious criminal organization in Southern Italy, in an adrenaline-packed showdown.

So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a week of exciting new releases on your favorite streaming platforms. With a variety of genres and themes to choose from, there’s something to suit every taste. Happy streaming!