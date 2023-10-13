Tips for Ensuring a High-Quality Radio Stream

Having a high-quality and reliable streaming service is crucial as radio listeners become more tech-savvy and streaming reaches automobiles with technologies like DTS AutoStage. Here are some tips to ensure that your stream is the best it can be.

Firstly, make sure that your stream is readily available for your listeners. Ensure that your streaming links are easily accessible on your website, preferably on the homepage. Don’t hide the link or make it difficult for listeners to find. Use HTML5 web players that support AAC streams, and consider developing a mobile app for easy access.

Next, process your audio for time spent listening (TSL) rather than average quarter-hour (AQH). Avoid using FM processors designed for optimizing over-the-air signals, as they can cause clipping and negatively impact the listening experience. Invest in an audio processor specifically designed for streaming or a solution that combines processing and encoding.

Pay attention to metadata, especially ensuring that the title and artist information displayed on smartphones is correct. Check for typos and make sure that listeners aren’t seeing irrelevant information. Use an automation system or a processing system for RDS/HD Radio that provides stream encoder-friendly output.

Maintain precise timing of metadata to ensure that commercials run smoothly on your stream. Adjust the metadata to sync seamlessly with the audio, avoiding interruptions and awkward transitions. Sloppy transitions can be annoying to listeners, so take care to provide a polished listening experience.

Monitor your stream to prevent broadcasting silence and to catch any technical issues promptly. Stay informed about the status of your stream, so you can address any problems before listeners notice. Consider using hardware options or internet players with monitoring capabilities.

Consider offering both AAC and MP3 streaming options. Although AAC offers a better listening experience, MP3 is still used legacy devices and smart speakers. Cater to different listener preferences providing both options and ensure that your app supports both formats.

Lastly, choose your content delivery network (CDN) carefully. The reliability of your streaming service relies on your CDN partner’s ability to deliver your audio to listeners consistently. Consider having backup plans in place to handle any potential issues with your CDN.

By implementing these tips, you can ensure that your radio stream delivers a high-quality and reliable listening experience to your audience.

