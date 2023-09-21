7 Shows Every One Piece Live-Action Fan Will Love

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece has been a massive success, capturing the hearts of fans and defying the infamous “curse” of Hollywood anime adaptations. With only eight episodes in its first season, many viewers are left wondering what to watch next. If you’re craving more thrilling adventures similar to One Piece, here are seven shows that you’re sure to enjoy.

1. Shadow And Bone – Based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse series, this Netflix fantasy show follows the story of Alina Starkov, a young orphan who discovers she has exceptional powers and becomes a Grisha. While it may not have the pirate theme of One Piece, the world-building and magical elements make it a worthy watch.

2. Black Sails – Set in the world of swashbuckling pirates and naval combat, Black Sails serves as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island. The series takes place on New Providence Island, a lawless pirate refuge, and delves into the Government vs. Pirates conflict.

3. Our Flag Means Death – This period romantic comedy series follows the misadventures of Stede Bonnet, a gentleman-turned-pirate, and his crew as they build a reputation in the Golden Age of Piracy. If you appreciate the comedic elements of One Piece, this show is worth checking out.

4. Alice in Borderland – With a different tone from One Piece, this Japanese science fiction thriller series revolves around a group of individuals trapped in an abandoned Tokyo, forced to participate in dangerous games to survive. Based on Haro Aso’s manga, it offers an engrossing and captivating storyline.

5. The Musketeers – Based on Alexandre Dumas’ novel, The Three Musketeers, this British action-drama series follows the adventures of Athos, Aramis, and Porthos as they serve King Louis XIII in 17th-century Paris. It explores themes of adventure, duty, and brotherhood.

6. Treasure Island – This two-part British television drama is based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel, following the young Jim Hawkins as he embarks on a quest to find the fabled treasure held Captain Flint. It’s a traditional pirate treasure story filled with both good and evil pirates.

7. The Mandalorian – Produced Jon Favreau, this space western series takes place in the Star Wars universe and follows a lone bounty hunter as he protects a mysterious Force-sensitive child. Each episode introduces new planets, cultures, and mysteries, making it a captivating watch akin to One Piece.

If you’re craving more adventures and captivating storylines after watching the One Piece live-action series, these shows are a great way to satisfy your appetite for thrilling and immersive narratives.

Sources:

– Shadow And Bone: Netflix

– Black Sails: Starz, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu

– Our Flag Means Death: Max

– Alice in Borderland: Netflix

– The Musketeers: Hulu

– Treasure Island: Amazon Prime

– The Mandalorian: Disney+