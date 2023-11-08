Twitter’s Transformation Under Elon Musk: A Controversial Journey

Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired Twitter in November 2023, the popular social media platform has undergone a significant transformation. The familiar blue logo has been replaced with a mysterious “X” insignia, leaving many users feeling uncertain about the future of the platform.

Opinions about the rebranding are divided. While some find it refreshing, others, like Mashable’s Chris Taylor, believe that Twitter – or shall we say “X” – has taken a turn for the worse. However, regardless of where you stand, it’s clear that some beloved features have been stripped away, leaving a void for users.

FAQ

Q: Can I browse X without logging in?

A: No, in the current iteration of the platform, browsing X requires signing into a Twitter account.

Q: How can I access quote tweets?

A: Locating quote tweets now requires additional steps. Instead of direct access, users must click on the three-dot icon, select “View post engagements,” and then click on “Quotes.”

Q: Is it still possible to tweet to a subgroup of followers?

A: No, the feature known as Circles, which allowed selective sharing with a subgroup of followers, has been discontinued.

Q: Why are headlines no longer displayed for links in tweets?

A: Elon Musk made the decision to remove link headlines, citing aesthetics as the motive behind this change.

Q: Is X throttling traffic from competitors?

A: Reports indicate that X is indeed throttling traffic from rival platforms, including Threads, Facebook, Instagram, Bluesky, and Substack.

Q: Can PlayStation and Xbox gamers still integrate with X?

A: No, access to Twitter’s API is no longer free, resulting in termination of integrations with gaming platforms like Microsoft and Sony.

Q: Has the significance of the blue checkmark changed?

A: Previously, the blue checkmark symbolized authentication for influential and high-profile accounts. However, that meaning has shifted, as anyone can now purchase a blue checkmark subscribing to X Premium.

This list only scratches the surface of the changes under Musk’s leadership. Elon Musk has hinted at further modifications like removing the block feature and potentially placing X behind a paywall. It’s difficult to predict the future of the platform, but early indicators suggest that daily active users may be dwindling. The journey of Twitter under Musk’s guidance has undoubtedly been controversial.