New Cruise Ship Celebrity Ascent Unveils Spectacular Amenities and Experiences

Celebrity Ascent, the latest addition to the Edge class of cruise ships, is making waves in the industry with its impressive features and offerings. As the fourth ship in a series of five, Ascent sets itself apart being larger and more spacious than its predecessors, the Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex. With an additional 20 meters in length and an extra deck, the ship boasts 179 more cabins and a capacity for 3,260 passengers at double occupancy, exceeding the capacity of the original Edge Class ships 342 passengers.

One of the standout features of Celebrity Ascent is the redesigned Grand Plaza, which serves as the central hub of the ship. The stunning LED chandelier, now more centrally located, illuminates the space and creates a vibrant ambiance. The martini bar has also been expanded and transformed into a fully circular, “loftier” and “airier” experience.

Another exciting addition is the Annex, a private room available for rent, catering to various entertainment preferences. From a golf simulator and celebration lounge to personal karaoke parties and movie nights, the Annex offers a customizable space for special occasions and gatherings.

The Sunset Bar, known for its breathtaking views of the ship’s wake, has been enhanced on Celebrity Ascent. With an expanded area and a label of “international beach club ambiance,” the bar provides the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy the beauty of the ocean.

The Rooftop Garden area has also been expanded, offering guests more seating, private nooks, and two new cantilevered floating pools. Its serene atmosphere is ideal for those seeking outdoor relaxation away from the main pool areas.

In terms of accommodations, Celebrity has significantly expanded The Retreat, the private suite area on the ship. The indoor space is now 25% larger than on previous Edge Class ships and features a personal concierge team available 24/7. Suite guests can enjoy a variety of amenities, including exclusive access to reserved seating areas and a hot tub.

The Club, an underrated space on Celebrity ships, offers guests a unique entertainment experience. With the introduction of “Smoke and Ivories,” a 1950s cabaret-themed musical event, and an augmented reality retro video game, The Club provides a memorable and immersive atmosphere.

With these remarkable additions and enhancements, Celebrity Ascent promises to deliver an unforgettable cruising experience. From world-class bars and entertainment venues to expanded outdoor areas and luxurious suites, this new ship is set to make a splash in the industry.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When will Celebrity Ascent sail to the Caribbean?

Celebrity Ascent will sail to the Caribbean out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. Contact Celebrity Cruises for specific itineraries and departure dates.

2. How much does it cost to rent the Annex?

The cost of renting the Annex on Celebrity Ascent depends on whether it is a sea day or port day and the private event theme chosen. Celebrity Cruises estimates it will cost around $200 – $350 for a private event.

3. Are only suite guests allowed in The Retreat?

Yes, The Retreat is exclusively reserved for suite guests. It offers additional perks and amenities for those staying in suites onboard Celebrity Ascent.

4. Can non-suite guests access The Club?

Yes, The Club is available to all guests on Celebrity Ascent. It offers a unique entertainment experience with various events and performances.