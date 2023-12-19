Police Arrest Gang of Home Burglars in South Florida

In a breakthrough operation, the police in Doral have apprehended a notorious gang responsible for a series of home burglaries across South Florida. The police arrested seven suspects, consisting of six men and one woman, during a sting operation that took place on Tuesday. The suspects were caught in the act while trying to break into a home, according to the arrest reports.

The criminal gang, described Doral’s Police chief as a highly organized enterprise, has been terrorizing not only South Florida but also homes along the East coast. Chief Edwin Lopez addressed the issue, noting an alarming increase in burglaries and thefts throughout the country.

The investigation led the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team involved surveillance and tracking of the suspects from Dania Beach to Doral. The two vehicles used the suspects were recognized as being connected to multiple residential burglaries in the region.

As the operation unfolded, one suspect acted as a lookout on an electric scooter while three others wearing masks entered the backyard of a targeted home. Using a hammer, they attempted to break into the house tampering with the back door. Once inside, they deployed a radio jammer to obstruct police communication.

However, the suspects were forced to flee when the resident’s sister arrived at the scene. They managed to steal cash and a valuable Rolex watch before regrouping at a nearby shopping plaza. This is where the police made their move and successfully apprehended all seven suspects, despite five of them attempting to escape on foot.

The suspects, photographed in handcuffs and now facing a range of charges, are believed to have targeted more than 20 homes in South Florida over the past few months. However, the police express concern that additional accomplices and homes may be involved. Doral Police Chief Lopez emphasized the connection these criminal enterprises often have at local, state, and national levels.

Detectives are continuing their investigations to identify any other individuals involved in the gang and to close multiple cases of residential burglaries across South Florida and neighboring counties.