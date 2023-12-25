Seven Arrested in Connection with Series of Coordinated Burglaries

Police in Doral have successfully apprehended a group of seven suspects believed to be responsible for a spree of well-coordinated home burglaries that have plagued South Florida. The suspects, consisting of six men and one woman, were caught in the act while attempting to break into a residence, according to arrest reports.

Doral’s Police Chief, Edwin Lopez, described the group as a criminal enterprise that has not only affected the local area but also targeted homes along the entire East coast. Chief Lopez revealed that there has been a noticeable surge in burglaries and thefts throughout the country.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team initiated surveillance on the suspects in Dania Beach before tracking them to Doral. The suspects arrived at their latest target in two vehicles that had been previously linked to residential burglaries in South Florida.

One of the suspects acted as a lookout, utilizing an electric scooter, while three others wearing masks approached the home’s backyard. Using a hammer, one suspect forcibly entered the residence targeting the hinges on the back door. Once inside, the group obstructed police communications placing a radio jammer in the living room.

Upon the arrival of the resident’s sister, the suspects fled the scene, managing to steal cash and a Rolex watch. Authorities swiftly apprehended all seven suspects when their two vehicles reconvened at a nearby shopping plaza. Although five suspects attempted to escape on foot, none were successful.

The suspects now face charges related to burglary, as well as other offenses. Police believe that this group of seven individuals targeted over 20 homes across South Florida in recent months and are concerned that there may be additional accomplices. Chief Lopez emphasized the interconnected nature of these criminal enterprises, spanning from local to state and even national levels. Detectives are diligently working to uncover any other individuals involved in these crimes.