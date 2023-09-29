New Movies and Shows to Watch This Weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and More

Looking for something to watch this weekend? We’ve got you covered with a list of new movies and shows available on popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more.

If you’re a fan of The Boys, you’ll want to check out the new spinoff series Gen V on Prime Video. Set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes, the show follows hormonal, competitive Supes as they navigate the challenges of college life. Filled with blood, gore, and snark, Gen V promises to be just as exciting as its predecessor.

For those who enjoy reality TV, The Golden Bachelor is a new take on the dating franchise that features seniors looking for love. The show features 71-year-old widower Gerry Turner as the first senior citizen lead in franchise history. With a cast full of lovely ladies, the show promises to bring heartwarming moments and potential romance.

In the movie realm, Wes Anderson adapts Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar on Netflix. The film centers around a rich miser who sets out to master a unique skill in order to cheat at gambling. With its quirky style and captivating storyline, this Dahl adaptation is sure to entertain.

If you’re in the mood for a crime thriller, Netflix’s Reptile might be the perfect choice. Benicio del Toro stars as Detective Tom Nichols, who is forced to relocate to a small town in Maine after his reputation is tarnished. When he is assigned to investigate a murder, he uncovers a web of conspiracies and corruption that he didn’t expect.

These are just a few highlights from this weekend’s TV and movie lineup. Whether you’re in the mood for superhero action, heartwarming romance, quirky storytelling, or thrilling suspense, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, get cozy on the couch, and start streaming!

Definitions:

– Spinoff: A new show or movie that is based on or derived from an existing work, often featuring different characters or storylines.

– Franchise: A collection of related works, such as movies or TV shows, that share a common theme, setting, or characters.

– Miser: A person who is extremely stingy or cheap, especially when it comes to spending money.

– Crime thriller: A genre of film or TV show that combines elements of crime and suspense, often featuring a detective or investigator who is tasked with solving a mystery or uncovering a conspiracy.

Sources:

– [Tom’s Guide](https://www.tomsguide.com/news/new-movies-and-shows-on-netflix-prime-video-hulu-and-more)

– [Prime Video](https://www.amazon.com)

– [ABC](https://abc.com)

– [Netflix](https://www.netflix.com)

– [Hulu](https://www.hulu.com)