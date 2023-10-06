The Weekend’s Must-Watch Shows and Movies on Streaming Services

With spooky season in full swing, there are plenty of new movies and shows to watch this weekend on streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. While there are thrillers and horror offerings to satisfy those seeking a scare, the biggest titles of the weekend are a mix of returning shows that won’t keep you up all night.

One of the highly anticipated premieres this weekend is the second season of Loki on Disney Plus. The season picks up where the first left off, with Loki finding himself in a different timeline, unknown to his former allies at the Time Variance Authority. As Loki navigates through time to prevent the destruction of the multiverse, he gains a new ally in the form of tech master O.B. Streaming now on Disney Plus.

Another returning show to watch is Lupin season 3 on Netflix. The series follows Assane Diop, a gentleman thief who is now the most wanted man in France after being framed for murder. Assane is determined to reunite with his son and ex-wife, leading him to plan an ambitious heist. However, unexpected complications arise, and the ghosts of the past threaten to ruin his plans. Streaming now on Netflix.

Those looking for a swashbuckling adventure with a twist should check out Our Flag Means Death season 2 on Max. The show, which tells the love story between Stede Bonnet and Captain Blackbeard, now sees the two characters separated. Stede reunites with his crew and encounters new faces while navigating the high seas. Streaming now on Max.

For fans of documentaries, Beckham on Netflix offers an intimate look at the life and career of David Beckham, one of the most famous athletes of all time. The docuseries follows Beckham’s rise from humble beginnings to his iconic status as a football/soccer star, as well as his high-profile marriage to Victoria Beckham. Interviews with Beckham, his family, friends, and teammates provide insights into his life and legacy. Streaming now on Netflix.

Notable movie releases this weekend include Totally Killer on Prime Video, a horror comedy that takes viewers on a time-traveling adventure with a teenage girl who must team up with her younger version of her mother to catch a masked killer. On Paramount Plus, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, a prequel to the 2019 film, takes viewers back to 1969 where a young man discovers a dark family legacy connected to a sinister graveyard.

Whether you’re in the mood for thrills, laughs, or an intimate look into the life of a sports icon, this weekend’s streaming offerings have something for everyone. Happy watching!

