New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Halloween Weekend

With Halloween just around the corner, streaming platforms are offering a variety of horror-themed content to get you in the spooky spirit. From movies to TV shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. While big players like Netflix and Prime Video may have resisted the urge to embrace the horror genre, other platforms have stepped up to provide thrilling entertainment.

One such platform is Apple TV Plus, which is currently airing “The Enfield Poltergeist,” a chilling series based on the infamous 1970s haunting. Combining fictional reenactments with original recordings allegedly taken from the haunted house, this show promises a unique and terrifying experience.

Meanwhile, Peacock showcases “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” the long-awaited film adaptation of the popular video game. Set in a decommissioned pizza parlor, the movie follows the eerie animatronic characters that come to life. Although critics have found it less scary than expected, fans of the game will appreciate the nostalgic elements.

If horror isn’t your cup of tea, there are other options available. Netflix offers “Pain Hustlers,” a satirical takedown of Big Pharma. This star-studded movie, loosely based on a New York Times article, explores the ethical dilemmas faced a high-school dropout working for a struggling pharmaceutical start-up.

For nature enthusiasts, Netflix has “Life on Our Planet,” a docuseries narrated none other than Morgan Freeman. While not quite David Attenborough, Freeman provides a captivating exploration of the Earth’s history and evolution, spanning billions of years.

With so many options to choose from, this Halloween weekend promises to be full of thrilling and entertaining experiences. So grab your popcorn, turn off the lights, and get ready for a binge-watching session like no other.

