The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream this Weekend

This weekend offers a selection of more understated productions to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more. Netflix brings us “Bodies,” a detective adventure with a time-traveling twist, led Stephen Graham. The story follows four London detectives across four different timelines investigating the same homicide victim. Critics have praised “Bodies” as a thrilling cop drama that leaves you wanting more.

Paramount Plus presents “The Burning Girls,” a six-episode adaptation of C.J. Tudor’s novel. Starring Samantha Morton as a vicar who realizes her new neighbors in a remote village have a terrible secret. This pre-Halloween frightfest has been described as everything you could possibly want from a horror series.

For fans of the popular Prime Video series “Bosch,” “Bosch: Legacy” season 2 is now streaming for free on Amazon Freevee. This spin-off follows Harry Bosch, played Titus Welliver, as he continues his search for his missing daughter while being pursued the FBI.

Peacock offers “If You Were the Last,” a sci-fi rom-com that debuted to positive reviews at SXSW festival. Anthony Mackie and Zoë Chao star as two stranded astronauts who must decide whether their friendship should turn into something more. With its neat interstellar twist and charismatic leads, this film could help Peacock compete with Netflix.

Upload season 3 arrives on Prime Video, continuing the off-beat and inventive comedy series. The new season follows Nathan as he navigates the reality of being back in the living world and reunites with his love interest Nora.

Apple TV Plus presents “The Pigeon Tunnel,” a documentary chronicling the life of former British spy David Cornwell, known as John le Carré. Based on le Carré’s memoir, this film spans six decades and includes his final interview before his death in 2020.

Max features “Navajo Police: Class 57,” a three-part documentary providing insight into the Navajo Nation’s police academy and the journey of young cadets becoming officers. This unique subject matter makes it worth watching.

