A Weekend of Thrills and Chills: 7 Must-Watch Streaming Content

This weekend, get ready to be captivated, thrilled, and maybe a little scared as you delve into the world of streaming content. While the spooky season is underway, this week’s selection may not be filled with horror and fright, but there are still some fantastic options that are worth your time.

One of the standout choices is the new horror series, “The Fall of the House of Usher,” on Netflix. Created acclaimed horror director Mike Flanagan, this gothic-laced series is based on Edgar Allan Poe’s famous short story. With a star-studded cast including Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, and Mark Hamill, early reviews have hailed it as a “masterpiece” and “horribly good fun.”

If you’re in the mood for something different, check out “The Burial” on Prime Video. This legal comedy-drama, based on true events, stars Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones. Reviews have praised its mix of fun and drama, making it a promising addition to the Prime Video library.

Fans of superhero shows will not want to miss the final season of “Doom Patrol” on Max. This dysfunctional superhero family is back, and they’re facing their biggest challenge yet. With a cast that includes Brendan Fraser and Michelle Gomez, this series has gained a devoted following and is sure to leave a lasting impression.

For a lighter option, Disney Plus and Hulu offer “Goosebumps,” a series based on R.L. Stine’s popular teen-oriented horror novels. Following a group of high schoolers investigating a tragic event from the past, this show has been positively received critics and may find a place among the best Disney Plus and Hulu shows.

Apple TV Plus presents “Lessons in Chemistry,” a critically acclaimed miniseries starring Brie Larson. Set in the 1950s and 1960s, Larson’s character becomes the host of a TV cooking show while using her scientific background to educate housewives. With a talented supporting cast, this series is expected to be a standout addition to Apple TV Plus.

If you’re a fan of real-life horror stories, look no further than “John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams” on Peacock. This anthology series takes you on a chilling journey through the darker side of American hometowns. With first-hand accounts and a mix of cinematic scene-work and archival footage, this series promises to be truly bone-chilling.

Finally, delve into the world of corporate intrigue with “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” on Netflix. This documentary explores the controversial rise of the e-cigarette company Juul and its impact on society. With its thought-provoking subject matter, this documentary is a must-watch for those interested in the intersection of business and public health.

So, grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready to be entertained with these top streaming picks for the weekend. Whether you’re in the mood for horror, comedy, or thought-provoking documentaries, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Definitions:

1. Streaming content: Digital media content that is delivered over the internet and can be watched or listened to in real-time without downloading.

2. Gothic-laced: Having elements of the gothic genre, which often includes dark and mysterious settings, supernatural elements, and an atmosphere of suspense and horror.

Sources:

– The Fall of the House of Usher: Netflix

– The Burial: Prime Video

– Doom Patrol: Max

– Goosebumps: Disney Plus/Hulu

– Lessons in Chemistry: Apple TV Plus

– John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams: Peacock

– Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul: Netflix