Netflix’s New Thriller “The Killer” Leads Weekend Streaming Lineup

This weekend, streaming services offer a diverse range of options for viewers. Netflix, in particular, is premiering its new satirical thriller, The Killer, which is generating a lot of buzz. This dark and brooding film, based on the French graphic novel series Alexis “Matz” Nolent, stars Michael Fassbender as an unnamed assassin who becomes the target of his own employers after a contract goes wrong. With its compelling storyline and a stellar cast including Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, and Arliss Howard, The Killer has been praised critics as a remarkable return to form for director David Fincher and Fassbender.

Meanwhile, on Prime Video, viewers can indulge in 007: Road to a Million, a thrilling game show with a James Bond twist. Brian Cox takes a break from the Succession boardroom to host this competition series, where nine teams from around the world compete in mental and physical challenges to win a whopping £1 million prize. Packed with Aston Martins, helicopters, and explosive action, 007: Road to a Million promises an adrenaline-pumping experience, although reviews have been mixed.

Apple TV Plus offers two exciting additions to its lineup. The period drama The Buccaneers, based on Edith Wharton’s novel, follows a group of wealthy young American girls navigating London’s debutante season in the 1870s. With its mix of history and modern sensibilities, this lavish series has been compared to the popular show Bridgerton. For All Mankind also returns for its fourth season, exploring the challenges faced the working class on Mars in a near-future setting. While opinions on the new season vary, fans of the alternate history sci-fi series will likely find plenty to enjoy.

Disney Plus brings back the beloved character of Santa Claus in The Santa Clauses. Tim Allen reprises his role as Scott, who now trains his son Calvin to eventually take over as Santa. The second season of this heartwarming series is expected to captivate audiences of all ages.

In addition to these highlights, Netflix also launches the biographical documentary series Robbie Williams, which takes an intimate look at the life and career of the British superstar. Moreover, Max presents Albert Brooks: Defending My Life, a captivating exploration of the accomplishments of the underappreciated actor-comedian Albert Brooks.

So, if you’re looking for a thrilling psychological thriller, an adrenaline-packed game show, a sumptuous period drama, an alternate history sci-fi series, a heartwarming family show, or captivating biographical documentaries, this weekend’s streaming lineup has something for everyone.

FAQ

1. Can I watch The Killer on any other streaming platform?

No, The Killer is a Netflix exclusive and can only be streamed on the Netflix platform.

2. Is The Santa Clauses suitable for children?

Yes, The Santa Clauses is a family-friendly series that can be enjoyed viewers of all ages.

3. Are there any other biographical documentaries available on Netflix?

Yes, apart from Robbie Williams, Netflix offers a variety of other biographical documentaries. Some notable examples include Amy, Senna, and Diego Maradona, all of which are executive produced Asif Kapadia.

4. Will there be more episodes of The Buccaneers released all at once or weekly?

The first three episodes of The Buccaneers are currently available to stream on Apple TV Plus. The remaining five episodes will be released weekly, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday.

5. Are there any non-fiction shows in this weekend’s streaming lineup?

Yes, apart from the biographical documentaries Robbie Williams and Albert Brooks: Defending My Life, there are no other non-fiction shows featured in this weekend’s streaming lineup.