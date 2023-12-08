New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend

In a month largely devoid of festive content, streaming platforms are delivering a wealth of original movies and TV shows to keep viewers entertained this weekend. Among the standout releases is the psychological thriller “Leave the World Behind” on Netflix, based on the novel Sam Esmail. The film follows a New York family whose peaceful vacation is disrupted when two strangers arrive with news of a blackout. With an all-star cast including Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Mahershala Ali, “Leave the World Behind” is being hailed as one of Netflix’s best films of the year.

Meanwhile, Disney Plus and BBC iPlayer are set to release the final episode of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, titled “Doctor Who: The Giggle.” This episode sees David Tennant’s Doctor face off against Neil Patrick Harris’ sadistic villain, The Toymaker. Fans can expect a thrilling conclusion to Tennant’s second stint as the iconic Time Lord.

For those seeking a more lighthearted option, Prime Video has released the sequel to the festive rom-com, “Your Christmas or Mine.” In “Your Christmas or Mine 2,” the young couple finds their family getaway going awry when a booking mix-up sends their parents to the wrong accommodation. While critics may not be raving about it, the film promises a bit of enjoyable escapism for the holiday season.

Peacock is bringing back the beloved character of detective Adrian Monk in “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie.” In this feature-length sequel to the hit series, Monk must solve one last personal case involving his stepdaughter. Fans can expect the same clever detective work and quirky humor that made the original series a success.

Lastly, Hulu and Disney Plus are streaming “Culprits,” a British heist thriller directed J Blakeson. The series follows a pair of reformed thieves whose past catches up to them when an assassin targets their former gang. Despite the seemingly familiar premise, critics have praised the show’s style and substance, making it a standout on Hulu and Disney Plus.

In addition to these exciting releases, streaming platforms are offering a variety of documentaries, including “World War II: From the Frontlines” on Netflix and “Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage, and Reckoning” on Max. From vividly enhanced archival footage to gripping true crime stories, there is something for everyone this weekend in the world of streaming.