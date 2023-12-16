New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend

It’s the final weekend before Christmas and if you’re looking for some non-festive content to watch, there are plenty of options available for streaming. Here are some of the biggest movies and TV shows to stream this weekend:

Barbie (Max)

Barbie, the highest-grossing movie of 2023, is now available to stream on Max. This star-studded film follows an inquisitive Barbie doll, played Margot Robbie, as she questions her seemingly perfect existence after visiting the real world. Ryan Gosling co-stars as Ken, with a supporting cast that includes Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, and many more A-listers. This is a must-watch for Max subscribers.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (Netflix)

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is the long-awaited sequel to Aardman’s 2000 classic. The film picks up years after the events of the original, with the chickens living a peaceful life. However, when a familiar threat reemerges, they must band together to protect their newfound quietude. Critics have praised this sequel as faster, zanier, and more ambitious than the original.

Reacher season 2 (Prime Video)

The second season of Reacher, based on Lee Child’s novels, is now streaming on Prime Video. Jack Reacher, played Tom Cruise, is pulled back into action when a member of his former army unit is murdered. Reacher embarks on a mission to uncover the truth, no matter what it takes. Critics have described this season as uncool, old-fashioned, and really entertaining.

The Crown season 6 (Netflix)

The sixth and final season of The Crown is now available to stream on Netflix. These last four episodes continue to explore the fallout from Princess Diana’s death. Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West, and Imelda Staunton reprise their roles as Diana, Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth II. The critical reception to this season has been mixed, but fans of the series will find plenty of familiar royal drama to enjoy.

The Family Plan (Apple TV Plus)

Mark Wahlberg stars in The Family Plan on Apple TV Plus. This action comedy follows a government assassin-turned-family man who is forced to take his family on a cross-country road trip when enemies from his past track him down. Critics have not been kind to this film, so it may not be the best choice for movie night.

Carol & The End of the World (Netflix)

Netflix’s new animated comedy series, Carol & The End of the World, is now available to stream. The show follows a quiet woman who struggles to come to terms with the impending extinction of humanity. The voice cast includes Martha Kelly, Bridget Everett, and guest stars such as Gillian Jacobs and Stephen Colbert.

Yu Yu Hakusho (Netflix)

Netflix’s latest anime offering, Yu Yu Hakusho, begins streaming this weekend. This live-action re-telling follows a young man who, after dying saving a little boy, is sent back to Earth as a demon-fighting detective of the spirit world. Critic reviews have been positive, making this a great choice for anime fans.

Whether you’re in the mood for star-studded comedies, animated series, or action-packed dramas, there’s something for everyone to stream this weekend. Happy watching!