New Movies and TV Shows Streaming This Weekend

With the holiday season in full swing, it’s the perfect time to relax and enjoy some quality entertainment. Whether you’re in the mood for a captivating drama, a heartwarming Christmas movie, or a thrilling espionage series, there’s something for everyone streaming this weekend. Take a look at our top recommendations for the best new movies and TV shows available on popular streaming platforms.

The Artful Dodger (Hulu)

Transport yourself to 1850s Australia with “The Artful Dodger,” an imaginative sequel to Charles Dickens’ “Oliver Twist”. Follow the later years of Jack Dawkins, also known as the Artful Dodger, played Thomas Brodie-Sangster. This eight-episode series is filled with intrigue and showcases the exceptional talents of David Thewlis as Fagin. Get ready for a thrilling ride as the Artful Dodger is pulled back into a life of crime. Stream it now on Hulu in the US.

May December (Netflix, Sky Cinema)

Starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, “May December” is a powerful drama that delves into the complexities of love and the past. Gracie, played Moore, is happily married, but her controversial history with her younger husband, Joe (Charles Melton), resurfaces when a Hollywood actress (Portman) starts researching their lives. Directed Todd Haynes, this critically acclaimed film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and is now available to stream on Netflix in the US and Sky Cinema in the UK.

Candy Cane Lane (Prime Video)

Kick off the holiday season with “Candy Cane Lane,” a delightful Christmas movie featuring the legendary Eddie Murphy. Follow Chris Carver, played Murphy, a competitive family man who unwittingly makes a deal with an evil elf in order to win a neighborhood decorating contest. Expect plenty of laughs and heartwarming moments in this 90-minute family film. Stream it now on Prime Video.

Slow Horses Season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Fans of espionage and satire will rejoice as “Slow Horses” returns for its third season on Apple TV Plus. This highly praised series, based on Mick Herron’s Slough House novels, follows a group of MI5 agents navigating a globe-trotting conspiracy. With an all-star cast including Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, and Kristin Scott Thomas, this season promises to be packed with thrills and excitement. The first two episodes are available to stream now, with the remaining four to be released weekly. Tune in on Apple TV Plus.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday (Netflix)

Get into the holiday spirit with “The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday,” a festive prequel to the upcoming DreamWorks feature film. Join Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Ms. Tarantula, Mr. Shark, and Mr. Piranha as they attempt to reignite the holiday cheer after their antics ruin the city’s Santa Claus parade. This 23-minute adventure is perfect for family viewing and is now streaming on Netflix.

Family Switch (Netflix)

Experience a hilarious body-swap comedy like never before with “Family Switch” on Netflix. Starring Ed Helms and Jennifer Garner, this movie follows a tech-obsessed couple who accidentally switch places with their two kids after seeking guidance from an astrological reader. While critics may have mixed reviews, this lighthearted film is sure to provide some enjoyable entertainment for those looking to unwind. Stream it now on Netflix.

Bookie (Max)

Join Charlie Sheen in Chuck Lorre’s latest comedy series, “Bookie,” as he navigates the challenges of the impending legalization of sports gambling. Danny, played Sebastian Maniscalco, must juggle unstable clients, family dynamics, and the fast-paced world of bookmaking. Tune in to Max to catch the first two episodes, with the remaining six to be released every Thursday through December 21.

