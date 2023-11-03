New Shows and Movies to Stream this Weekend

Halloween may have passed, but that doesn’t mean the excitement has to end. This weekend, streaming platforms are offering an array of new movies and TV shows to keep you entertained. While some are spooky, others explore different genres, providing something for everyone to enjoy.

Netflix is streaming the highly-anticipated World War II series, “All the Light We Cannot See.” Based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, this four-episode adaptation follows the story of a blind French teenager and a young German soldier in Nazi-occupied France. Despite mixed reviews, the series has the potential to be one of Netflix’s best shows of the year.

Over on Hulu, Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot in “A Haunting in Venice.” This adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel follows Poirot as he solves yet another murder case in post-World War II Venice. With a star-studded cast including Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Dornan, this mystery is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Prime Video brings back the blood-spattered superhero series, “Invincible,” for its highly-anticipated second season. The show follows Mark Grayson, the son of a powerful superhero, as he navigates his own path. With new threats looming, this season promises to take the series to new heights.

Netflix introduces “Blue Eye Samurai,” an animated series set in Edo-period Japan. This gore-heavy show follows a young warrior on a quest for revenge. With stunning visuals and exhilarating fight scenes, this series is not for the faint of heart.

If you’re looking for a sci-fi romance, check out “Fingernails” on Apple TV Plus. Set in an alternate world, this movie explores the intricacies of love through a unique machine that tests compatibility. Starring Riz Ahmed and Annie Murphy, this thought-provoking film offers a fresh perspective on relationships.

Lastly, Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK are streaming “Quiz Lady,” a hilarious comedy produced Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum. The movie follows a dysfunctional family’s quest to win a quiz-based game show for much-needed cash. With a talented cast including Sandra Oh and Awkwafina, this low-concept comedy is sure to bring some laughter.

So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a weekend filled with captivating stories and thrilling adventures. Happy streaming!

