New Movies and Shows to Stream This Thanksgiving Weekend

Thanksgiving weekend is here, and if you’re in the mood for something different from the usual family gatherings and Black Friday shopping, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of exciting movies and shows to stream on the best streaming services, guaranteed to keep you entertained throughout the weekend.

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special

The beloved Time Lord is making a comeback on our screens to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who. In this three-part series, David Tennant returns as the 14th Doctor and takes us on a thrilling adventure to save the Earth and the universe. Joined fan-favorite Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, the anniversary specials promise to be a treat for Whovians everywhere. Make sure to catch the first special, “Doctor Who: The Star Beast,” on November 25, with two more specials releasing on December 2 and December 9.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Netflix has brought the popular show “Squid Game” to life in a reality-based format called “Squid Game: The Challenge.” Contestants compete against each other for a staggering cash prize of $4.56 million. Expect intense competition, backstabbing, and suspenseful games inspired the original series. While reviews haven’t been overly positive, fans of the show will still find it thrilling. The first five episodes are available now, with the remaining episodes releasing on November 29 and December 6.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

If you’re in the mood for some holiday cheer, Apple TV Plus brings you “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.” This one-off Christmas extravaganza features the talented cast of the popular soccer comedy-drama, “Ted Lasso,” including Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, and Brendan Hunt. Sing along as they belt out festive classics and bring joy to your holiday season.

Leo

Adam Sandler stars in the family-friendly animated comedy-musical special, “Leo.” Sandler lends his voice to the main character, Leo the lizard, who embarks on a journey to see the world before his time runs out. With positive reviews, “Leo” promises to be a delightful watch for the whole family.

A Haunting in Venice

Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot film franchise gets a fresh twist with “A Haunting in Venice.” This dark and mysterious murder mystery finds Hercule Poirot solving another puzzling case in the atmospheric city of Venice. While it may not have received much attention, this underrated movie offers a thrilling experience for mystery enthusiasts.

Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything

In this captivating documentary, snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan opens up about his personal and professional life. “The Edge of Everything” follows O’Sullivan as he confronts his inner demons and strives to reclaim his place in the world of snooker. Directed renowned documentarian Sam Blair and produced David Beckham’s Studio 99, this documentary is a must-watch for sports fans.

So, if you’re looking to escape the usual holiday routine, grab your snacks, settle into your favorite streaming spot, and enjoy these captivating movies and shows this Thanksgiving weekend.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)