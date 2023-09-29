New Movies and TV Shows to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and More

September may have been a quiet month for theatrical releases, but streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Max are filling the gap with new movies and TV shows to stream this weekend.

On Prime Video, Gen V, the latest spin-off in Amazon’s The Boys series, takes viewers back to the world of superhero college. Set before The Boys season 4, Gen V follows hormonal teenage Supes competing for the top ranking. The show introduces new characters and has received positive reviews.

Wes Anderson fans can look forward to The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, the first of four short films inspired Roald Dahl’s works. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Henry Sugar, a bachelor on a quest to master a skill for cheating at gambling games. The second and third films, The Swan and The Ratcatcher, are also streaming on Netflix.

For those who enjoy murder mysteries, Reptile, starring Benicio Del Toro, is now streaming on Netflix. The movie follows a detective investigating the murder of a young real estate agent. Despite an intriguing premise, Reptile has received mixed reviews.

Apple TV Plus brings us Flora and Son, a musical comedy drama about a young mother seeking guitar lessons to connect with her son. Critics describe it as a “big-hearted” film and one of the best movies on Apple TV Plus.

Other new additions to Netflix include Django, a French and Italian-produced series loosely based on a cult movie, and the documentary Who Killed Jill Dando?, which explores the murder of British broadcasting legend Jill Dando.

Max offers the documentary series Savior Complex, which examines the case of an American missionary accused of causing the death of Ugandan children treating them without medical training.

With a variety of genres to choose from, there is something for everyone to enjoy this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more.

