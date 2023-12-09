Weekend Watchlist: New Streaming Releases to Keep You Cozy

Summary: Get ready for a weekend of binge-watching with the latest lineup of movies and TV shows on popular streaming platforms. This weekend brings a mix of thrilling dramas, heartwarming holiday specials, and captivating biographical series. While staying indoors and escaping the frightful weather, you can sink into the world of streaming entertainment.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 6 (Netflix)

The holiday season is the perfect time for baking, and the beloved baking competition is back with a treat for fans. This season, you can catch up with last year’s Great British Bake-Off specials on Netflix, featuring the talented bakers from previous seasons alongside judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Prepare to drool over the delicious confections created Terry Christian, Miquita Oliver, Tony Robinson, Gaby Roslin, and Claire Sweeney.

Culprits (Hulu)

Most heist stories end when the criminals have successfully pulled off their job, but Culprits takes a different approach. This thrilling series follows a crew of former criminals who have gone their separate ways after a big payday. However, their peaceful lives are disrupted when an unknown assassin starts targeting them one one. To protect themselves and their loved ones, the crew must reunite and uncover the truth behind the relentless pursuit.

Archie (BritBox)

Immerse yourself in the captivating story of legendary actor Cary Grant in this biographical series. Archie delves into the life of Archibald Alexander Leach, tracing his journey from poverty-stricken beginnings in Bristol to international fame as a Hollywood leading man. Explore the inner struggles and turbulent relationships of Grant, brought to life Jason Isaacs and a talented cast. This four-part limited series offers a fascinating insight into the man behind the iconic persona.

Killers of the Flower Moon (PVOD)

Martin Scorsese collaborates with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in this epic film based on David Grann’s bestselling book. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the movie tells the story of the brutal murders of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. DiCaprio portrays Ernest Burkhart, who returns from war only to get entangled in a web of deception and violence orchestrated his uncle, played De Niro. Experience this gripping tale of betrayal and terror, with the convenience of pausing and enjoying the film at your own pace via premium video on demand.

Leave the World Behind (Netflix)

Sam Esmail, the mastermind behind “Mr. Robot,” presents an apocalyptic thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke, this film follows a family vacation that takes a dark turn. When two strangers seek refuge in the rental home, they bring news of a looming cyberattack that threatens their very existence. As the families come together, they must navigate the chaos and uncertainty of a world on the brink of collapse.

Merry Little Batman (Prime Video)

Celebrate the holiday season with this action-packed animated comedy, where young Damian Wayne takes center stage as Batman’s eager sidekick. When Gotham City faces a Christmas-threatening scheme from the likes of the Joker and the Penguin, it’s up to Damian to step into his father’s shoes and save the day. Join Damian in his quest to protect Gotham and bring back the holiday cheer, as he adjusts the Bat-suit to fit his pint-sized frame.

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Fans of the popular USA Network show, “Monk,” will be delighted to see Tony Shalhoub reprising his role as the brilliant but quirky detective. In this movie installment, Monk takes on his final case, involving his step-daughter, Molly. As Molly prepares for her wedding, Monk finds himself entangled in a mysterious investigation, showcasing his exceptional detective skills and his endearing idiosyncrasies.

As the weekend approaches, grab your favorite snacks, cozy up on the couch, and embark on your streaming adventure with these exciting new releases. Whether you’re in the mood for baking, thrilling mysteries, or heartwarming holiday specials, these streaming options have you covered.