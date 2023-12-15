The Weekend Viewing Guide: New Movies and Shows to Watch

Summary: This weekend brings an exciting lineup of new movies and shows to watch on various streaming services. From the conclusion of a beloved series to the premiere of new seasons and the release of extended movies, there’s something for everyone. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the entertainment!

Long Live the Legacy: The Final Season of The Crown

In the fictionalized version of Queen Elizabeth II’s story, the final chapter unfolds as we bid farewell to the beloved monarch. Part 2 of season 6 delves into the aftermath of Diana’s tragic death and follows Prince William and Prince Harry as they navigate their grief. We also witness the blossoming romance between William and Kate Middleton during their time at St. Andrews University. Though the series creator has not revealed the exact ending, it is likely to span until the early 2000s, including significant events like the deaths of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret, as well as Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee. Streaming now on Netflix.

Reacher: Unleashing Justice Once Again

Jack Reacher, the formidable ex-military policeman, returns for a second season of thrilling adventures. This time, he finds himself entangled in a conspiracy that threatens the lives of his old friends. Lee Child’s books serve as the inspiration for this anthology series, and season 2 adapts the gripping novel, “Bad Luck and Trouble.” With the addition of Robert Patrick as Langston, a former NYPD officer, the stakes are higher than ever. Streaming now on Prime Video.

Such Brave Girls: Life’s Hilarious Misadventures

Kat Sadler, the brilliant British comedian, brings us a co-production with the BBC that explores the lives of three flawed yet endearing characters. Josie, Billie, and their single mother Deb navigate life with poor judgment and self-esteem issues, surrounded people who couldn’t care less about them. Despite their flaws, they aspire to a better life filled with love and happiness. Premieres Friday, Dec. 15, on Hulu.

Farewell, Archer: The Final Mission Begins

After 14 raunchy, hilarious seasons, the animated spy comedy Archer bids adieu with an exciting series finale event. Sterling Archer, Lana, Cyril, and the rest of the gang embark on their last mission as the world faces peril. With private spy organizations declared illegal the U.N., Archer and his team must save the day once again while delivering their trademark brand of profanity-laden humor. Premieres Sunday, Dec. 17, on FX and FXX.

Taylor Swift: An Unforgettable Concert Experience

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour captivated audiences worldwide and shattered records with its massive ticket sales. Now, fans who missed out on the live experience can enjoy a high-definition concert movie. The extended version, available on premium video on demand, features three additional songs not included in the theatrical release. Immerse yourself in the magic of Taylor Swift’s unforgettable performances. Streaming now via premium rental on Amazon or Apple.

Barbie: A Whimsical Adventure

Greta Gerwig’s visionary film takes the iconic Barbie doll on a surreal and charming adventure. In this whimsical tale, Barbie’s perfect life takes a turn when she experiences an existential crisis and ventures into the outside world. With Margot Robbie bringing the beloved character to life, this Max film is a must-watch for fans of all ages. Streaming now on Max.

The Family Plan: Action and Comedy Collide

Mark Wahlberg stars in this action-packed comedy as a devoted husband and father who has left his past as an elite government assassin behind. When enemies from his past resurface, he must protect his unsuspecting family during a cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. Filled with comedy, surprises, and adrenaline-pumping action, this Apple TV Plus movie is the perfect blend of thrills and laughs. Streaming now on Apple TV Plus.

With these exciting releases, the weekend is packed with entertainment options. So, grab your popcorn, cozy up on the couch, and dive into a world of captivating stories and memorable characters with this weekend’s lineup. Happy viewing!