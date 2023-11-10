Fresh Picks: New Movies and Shows to Watch This Weekend

Looking for something to watch this weekend? Whether your taste leans towards comedy, space epics, or period dramas, there are plenty of new releases on top streaming services to satisfy your cravings.

For space enthusiasts and fans of alternative history, the highly anticipated fourth season of “For All Mankind” on Apple TV Plus is a must-watch. The show takes another leap into the future, this time to 2003, where the Happy Valley settlement on Mars is on the verge of becoming a self-sustaining colony. The focus shifts to capturing and mining valuable minerals from asteroids, leading to a tense race between nations.

If you’re in the mood for a costume romance with a modern twist, check out “The Buccaneers” on Apple TV Plus. Based on the unfinished novel Edith Wharton, this series follows young American heiresses who journey to London in search of aristocratic husbands. With diverse casting and a cheeky narrative style, it brings to mind the popular series “Bridgerton.”

For fans of cringe comedy, “The Curse” on Showtime offers a trippy and socially awkward experience. Nathan Fielder, known for his hilarious yet horrifying shows like “Nathan For You,” teams up with Benny Safdie and Emma Stone to portray a couple aspiring to be HGTV hosts. Their pilot show, “Flipanthropy,” faces resistance from the residents of Española, New Mexico, who are wary of gentrification.

In addition to these series, there are also notable season finales to look forward to. The second season of “Loki” on Disney Plus promises an exciting conclusion as Loki and his allies attempt to fix time and save countless existences. Meanwhile, Apple TV Plus delivers the explosive finale of “The Morning Show” as it addresses various storylines and questions built up throughout the season.

If movies are more your style, don’t miss “The Killer” on Netflix. Directed the acclaimed David Fincher, the film follows a professional assassin on a quest for vengeance after a job goes wrong and his girlfriend is attacked.

With these diverse options, you’re sure to find something entertaining to watch this weekend. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the latest and greatest offerings from your favorite streaming services.

