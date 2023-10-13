New Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Halloween Weekend

It’s that time of the year again, Halloween season is here and there’s no shortage of spooky entertainment to get you in the mood for fright nights. From chilling horror series to nostalgic revivals, here are some of the new movies and TV shows you can stream this weekend.

If you’re a fan of Edgar Allan Poe and R.L. Stine, you won’t want to miss “The Fall of the House of Usher” on Netflix and the TV adaptation of “Goosebumps” on Disney Plus and Hulu. Both series draw inspiration from these masters of the horror genre and promise to keep you on the edge of your seat.

For a different kind of experience, check out “Lessons in Chemistry” on Apple TV Plus. This series follows the story of Elizabeth Zott, a female chemist in the 1950s who faces sexism and misogyny while pursuing her career. When she’s fired from the lab, she takes on a job hosting a cooking show, where she breaks stereotypes and teaches her audience the science behind the recipes.

If you’re in the mood for a nostalgic blast from the past, the Frasier revival on Paramount Plus is a must-watch. Kelsey Grammer reprises his role as the pompous psychiatrist, and the series explores Frasier’s return to Boston and his efforts to reconnect with his son.

On the movie front, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is available for streaming on various platforms. Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt, who is tasked with tracking down and disabling a rogue AI that can potentially destroy the world. Joined his trusted team, Ethan faces off against powerful foes and a blast from the past.

Finally, Jamie Foxx shines in “The Burial,” a legal drama based on a true story. Foxx plays Willie E. Gary, a charismatic attorney who takes on a case against a rival funeral home owner. With his unconventional methods and determination, Willie is set to surprise his opponents in court.

Whether you’re looking for thrills, nostalgia, or thought-provoking drama, this weekend’s new movies and TV shows have something for everyone. So grab the popcorn, turn off the lights, and get ready for a Halloween weekend filled with entertainment.

Sources:

– Toms Guide