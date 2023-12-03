Get Ready for a Holiday Horror Marathon with These New Streaming Releases

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to embrace the holiday season and what better way to do that than with a spine-chilling binge of the best new horror movies available for streaming? While Christmas rom-coms may dominate the streaming platforms during this time of year, horror enthusiasts need not worry. This month, there are plenty of terrifying treats to cater to every horror fan’s taste.

Exorcist fans rejoice, as the brand new sequel, “The Exorcist: Believer,” takes us back to the world that William Friedkin introduced to cinemagoers 50 years ago. This legacy sequel, directed David Gordon Green of the Halloween franchise reboot fame, follows two girls who fall prey to the devil’s clutches. With fresh talent and familiar faces like Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair reprising their roles, “The Exorcist: Believer” promises to deliver a chilling experience.

For those who appreciate a good curse, “The Ring” offers a terrifying tale of a videotape that dooms anyone who watches it. Naomi Watts stars in this American adaptation of the acclaimed Japanese horror film “Ringu,” where a reporter investigates the deadly mysteries surrounding the cursed cassette. With haunting visuals and a suspenseful storyline, “The Ring” is a modern classic in its own right.

Looking for a holiday horror comedy? “It’s a Wonderful Knife” combines the iconic “It’s a Wonderful Life” with the slasher genre. The film follows Winnie Carruthers, who wishes she had never been born, only to realize that a serial killer she once caught is still on the loose. Full of slasher and Christmas movie references, this horror comedy directed Tyler MacIntyre is perfect for those seeking a communal holiday fright.

As we explore the new horror releases, let’s not forget Guillermo Del Toro’s often overlooked gem from the ’90s, “Mimic.” This visually stunning film follows an entomologist who creates a hybrid insect to deal with a deadly disease-carrying cockroach population. What starts as an attempt to control the outbreak soon turns into a fight for survival as the engineered creatures evolve to mimic humans. Del Toro’s signature style and a mix of creature feature and procedural elements make “Mimic” a captivating and gritty horror experience.

Lastly, we have “Talk to Me,” a horror hit of the year that centers around a group of teenagers discovering the terrifying possibilities of communicating with the dead through a severed hand. Amidst grief and the unknown, this movie offers a fresh take on trauma-horror, proving that there are still unexplored territories in this genre.

With this diverse selection of new horror films, your holiday season can be filled with thrills and scares. So grab some eggnog, settle in, and prepare for a holiday horror marathon like no other.

FAQ

Where can I stream “The Exorcist: Believer”?

You can stream “The Exorcist: Believer” on Peacock in the US and Amazon Video in the UK and Australia.

Is “The Ring” available for streaming?

Yes, you can stream “The Ring” on Prime Video and Paramount Plus in the US, Stan in Australia, and Paramount Plus in the UK.

Which platform offers “It’s a Wonderful Knife” for streaming?

You can stream “It’s a Wonderful Knife” on Shudder in the UK, US, and Australia.

Where can I watch “Mimic”?

“Mimic” is available for streaming on Paramount Plus in the UK and US. In Australia, you can rent or buy the movie.

Can I stream “Talk to Me”?

Yes, you can stream “Talk to Me” on Netflix in the UK and Australia, and rent or buy it in the US.

