New Horror Movies to Stream in November: A Fresh Selection of Chills

As we bid farewell to the spooky season, a new month brings a fresh batch of bone-chilling horror movies to streaming platforms. November promises a diverse range of terrifying tales that are guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat. While some classics make a haunting return, there are also new releases that will leave you breathless and begging for more.

Starting off the lineup is the iconic horror film, “The Omen” (1976), which can be streamed on Hulu (US) and Disney Plus (UK, AU). This enduring masterpiece follows the Thorn family as they discover that their young son, Damien, is the antichrist. With a gripping storyline and an eerie atmosphere, “The Omen” is a must-watch for any horror movie aficionado.

Next up is Sam Raimi’s “Drag Me To Hell” (2009), available on Netflix (US) and Stan (AU), with the option to rent or buy in the UK. This wickedly fun supernatural horror film follows a bank loan officer who becomes the victim of a curse after denying an extension to an old woman. Raimi’s signature blend of horror and comedy creates an unforgettable cinematic experience that will leave you both terrified and entertained.

For fans of the slasher genre, “Scream 4” (2011) is a must-see. This installment of the beloved franchise can be streamed on Paramount Plus (UK, US, AU). Director Wes Craven masterfully explores the concept of fandom as the Ghostface killers seek fame through their copycat murders. With a perfect balance of gore and suspense, “Scream 4” proves that the series still has the power to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Moving into more recent releases, we have “Birth/Rebirth” (2023), a critically acclaimed horror movie from first-time director Laura Moss. Available on Shudder (UK, US, AU), this film delves into the themes of life, death, and motherhood through the story of a pathologist who revives a young girl after her death. With echoes of body horror maestro David Cronenberg, “Birth/Rebirth” is a thought-provoking and unsettling addition to the genre.

If you’re in the mood for a unique take on the Dracula mythos, look no further than “Renfield” (2023). Directed Chris McKay, this action-comedy horror film stars Nicolas Cage as the iconic vampire and Nicholas Hoult as his long-suffering familiar. Now available on Now (UK), Prime (US), and Amazon Video (AU), “Renfield” delivers a blend of humor, action, and gore that will keep audiences entertained until the final bite.

Closing the month is “Evil Dead Rise” (2023), directed Lee Cronin. Available on Amazon Prime (US), Netflix (UK), and Amazon Video (AU), this film takes the legendary Evil Dead franchise in a new direction. Centered around familial disharmony and the horrors of the supernatural, “Evil Dead Rise” combines heartbreak with gruesome body horror to create a thrilling and emotional viewing experience.

To wrap things up, mark your calendars for “Beau is Afraid” (2023), the highly anticipated third film from visionary director Ari Aster. While details about the plot are scarce, Aster’s previous works, “Hereditary” and “Midsommar,” have proven his ability to delve into the deepest fears and anxieties of characters. Available on Now (UK) and Amazon Video (AU, US), “Beau is Afraid” promises to be another haunting exploration of the human psyche.

With an array of horror movies to choose from this November, streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix, Disney Plus, Shudder, Paramount Plus, and Amazon Prime are delivering a chilling and diverse lineup. Whether you crave classics or crave fresh scares, these films are sure to make your heart race and keep you up at night. Don’t miss out on these spine-tingling experiences that will satisfy even the most devoted horror fan.

