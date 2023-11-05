7 Must-See Horror Movies Heading to Streaming in November

While the spooky season may be officially over, horror lovers can rejoice because November is bringing a slew of must-see horror movies to streaming platforms. From classics to modern gems, there is something for everyone to sink their teeth into. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to be thrilled and chilled on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and Shudder.

1. The Omen (1976)

Stream it on: Hulu (US), Disney Plus (UK, AU)

This horror classic follows the Thorn family as they encounter the antichrist in the form of their own son. With tension-building mastery and a haunting score, this film is a must-watch for horror aficionados.

2. Drag Me To Hell (2009)

Stream it on: Netflix (US), Stan (AU), rent or buy (UK)

Sam Raimi returns to the genre with this mean-spirited dive into the world of curses. Follow Christine, a bank loan officer, as she faces a string of unpleasant circumstances after denying a mortgage extension. This movie combines horror with dark comedy for a thrilling experience.

3. Scream 4 (2011)

Stream it on: Paramount Plus (UK, US, AU)

Craven’s final installment in the iconic Scream franchise dives into the concept of fandom as cultural currency. With a top-notch slasher storyline and a performance from Emma Roberts, this is a gory must-watch that keeps the franchise alive.

4. Birth/Rebirth (2023)

Stream it on: Shudder (UK, US, AU)

This horror movie from first-time director Laura Moss challenges our ideas of life, death, and motherhood. It follows pathologist Rose Casper as she revives a young girl’s corpse, leading her down a path of sacrifices. With echoes of Cronenberg’s body horror, this critical hit is a must-see.

5. Renfield (2023)

Stream it on: Now (UK), Prime (US), Amazon Video (AU)

Chris McKay’s quasi-sequel to Dracula combines action and comedy for a fun Friday night horror experience. Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult star in this film that focuses on Renfield’s attempts to distance himself from Dracula with unexpected consequences.

6. Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Stream it on: Amazon Prime (US), Netflix (UK), Amazon Video (AU)

Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise offers a fresh take on the iconic franchise, focusing on familial disharmony and trauma. The apartment block becomes infected with Deadites, providing a new setting for the grue and vile body horror fans have come to love.

7. Beau is Afraid (2023)

Stream it on: Now (UK), Amazon Video (AU, US)

Ari Aster, known for Hereditary and Midsommar, delivers another thought-provoking horror film. “Beau is Afraid” explores a man’s experience through a three-hour odyssey of horror, drama, and mind-bending twists.

FAQ:

Q: Can I stream these movies for free?

A: Some of these movies are available for free on streaming platforms like Hulu and Netflix, depending on your subscription. Others may require renting or buying the film.

Q: Are these movies suitable for children?

A: These horror movies are intended for mature audiences and may contain intense scenes, violence, and disturbing imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.

Q: Where can I find more horror movies to watch?

A: Streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix, Disney Plus, and Shudder offer a wide range of horror movies. You can also explore dedicated horror movie websites and use their recommendations to discover new titles.