7 Must-See Horror Movies Coming to Streaming in November

The spooky season might be officially over, but horror movie fans can rejoice as November brings a fresh batch of terrifying films to your favorite streaming platforms. From classics to modern gems, this month’s lineup is sure to satisfy your craving for scares and suspense.

1. “The Omen” (1976) – On November 1, Hulu (US) and Disney Plus (UK, AU) will be streaming this horror classic that follows the story of young Damien, the antichrist incarnate. Directed Richard Donner and featuring an iconic performance Gregory Peck, “The Omen” is a chilling tale that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

2. “Drag Me To Hell” (2009) – Available on Netflix (US), Stan (AU), and for rent or purchase (UK) starting November 1, this Sam Raimi film is a gleeful dive into curses and dark comedy. Follow Christine, a bank loan officer, as she faces a series of unpleasant events after denying an old woman a mortgage extension. Brace yourself for a thrilling and mean-spirited ride.

3. “Scream 4” (2011) – Originally removed from Paramount’s Scream collection due to rights issues, this horror sequel has now returned to Paramount Plus (UK, US, AU) in all its gory glory. Directed Wes Craven, “Scream 4” takes a meta approach, exploring the concept of fandom as the Ghostface killers seek fame through copycat murders. It’s a must-watch for fans of the franchise.

4. “Birth/Rebirth” (2023) – Arriving on Shudder (UK, US, AU) on November 10, this critically acclaimed horror movie from first-time director Laura Moss challenges our understanding of life, death, and motherhood. Inspired Frankenstein, the film follows a pathologist who revives a young girl, leading to sacrifices that question the boundaries of morality.

5. “Renfield” (2023) – Combining action and comedy, “Renfield” is a Friday night horror flick set in the world of Dracula. Available on Now (UK), Prime (US), and Amazon Video (AU) starting November 17, the film follows Renfield, Dracula’s long-suffering familiar, as he tries to break free from his vampire master. With Nicolas Cage delivering a larger-than-life performance, this movie promises blood and laughs.

6. “Evil Dead Rise” (2023) – If you’re a fan of the Evil Dead franchise, mark November 23 on your calendar. This time, “Evil Dead Rise” takes a different approach, focusing on familial disharmony and trauma. Available on Amazon Prime (US), Netflix (UK), and Amazon Video (AU), this installment introduces a new set of characters dealing with the sinister forces of the Necronomicon.

7. “Beau is Afraid” (2023) – Closing off the month with a bang, “Beau is Afraid” arrives on Now (UK) and Amazon Video (AU, US) on November 25. Directed Ari Aster, known for his critically acclaimed films “Hereditary” and “Midsommar,” this three-hour odyssey explores a man’s experience with deep-seeded fears and horrors.

These seven horror movies are just a taste of what’s coming to streaming platforms in November. Get ready to dim the lights, grab some popcorn, and prepare yourself for a month of thrilling scares and sleepless nights.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Are these horror movies suitable for children?

These horror movies are generally not suitable for young children. Be sure to check the rating and content warnings before watching.

2. Can I watch these movies outside of the listed countries?

Streaming availability may vary depending on your location and streaming service. Check with your local streaming platforms for availability.

3. Are these movies only available for a limited time?

While some movies may have limited streaming windows, others might become a permanent part of the streaming library. It’s always best to watch them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

4. Will there be new horror releases in the future?

Streaming platforms regularly add new content, including horror movies. Keep an eye out for upcoming releases and stay updated with your favorite streaming services.

5. Can I watch these movies for free?

Streaming services typically require a subscription or rental fee to access their content. Check with the specific platforms for pricing details.