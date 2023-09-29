Exciting New Documentaries Coming to Streaming Services in October

October is here, and along with it comes Halloween and pumpkin spice season. It also means that streaming services are releasing a new slate of documentaries for viewers to enjoy. From true crime stories to explorations of nature and human rights history, there is something for everyone this month.

On Netflix, viewers will have the opportunity to watch “Race to the Summit.” This documentary follows the competitive journey of Ueli Steck and Dani Arnold, who both hold the title of “the fastest climber in the world.” They go head-to-head in a race to become the fastest climber, venturing across the great north faces of the European Alps “solo” and without safety equipment.

Another documentary arriving on Netflix is “Life on Our Planet.” This film dives into the intriguing question of how extinct species survived on Earth. With over 20 million known species currently thriving on the planet, this documentary explores the rise and fall of species that have been lost to the past.

Hulu brings us “Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson.” This documentary takes viewers behind the scenes of one of the biggest college admissions scandals in American history. Learn how celebrities and prominent individuals cheated the system to gain admission to prestigious institutions, guided the mastermind William “Rick” Singer.

“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” is a documentary on Hulu that delves into the life and work of acclaimed author Toni Morrison. From her humble childhood in Ohio to becoming an influential voice in the civil rights movement, Morrison explores themes of race, history, and the human condition.

For food enthusiasts, Hulu also presents “Jiro Dreams of Sushi.” This documentary follows Jiro Ono, a renowned sushi chef whose skills have earned him international acclaim. At the age of 97, Jiro Ono continues to work and serve his renowned sushi in his 10-seat restaurant located in a Tokyo subway station.

On Max, viewers can watch “The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime,” which honors the legacy of Matthew Shepard on the 25th anniversary of his passing. This documentary sheds light on the brutal murder of Shepard, a victim of an anti-gay hate crime, and the impact it had on raising awareness of LGBTQ+ issues in the United States.

Lastly, Netflix offers “The Devil on Trial,” a documentary about a unique court case where the defense relied on the assertion of “demonic possession.” This trial, often referred to as the “Devil Made Me Do It” case, showcases the firsthand account of alleged possession and the subsequent murder.

These documentaries offer a diverse range of subjects and stories, making October an exciting month for documentary enthusiasts. Be sure to check them out on your preferred streaming platform.

Sources:

– Netflix

– Hulu

– Max

Definitions:

– Streaming services: online platforms that allow users to watch or listen to content using an internet connection without downloading the files.

– Documentaries: non-fiction films or television programs that present factual information about a subject or event.