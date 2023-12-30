5 Must-Watch Netflix Original Movies of 2023

Netflix is known for its high-quality content, and its original movies have garnered a lot of attention over the years. In 2023, the streaming giant released a variety of films across different genres, but there are a few standouts that are not to be missed. Here are five must-watch Netflix Original movies from 2023:

1) “Blood & Gold” (April 2023)

Directed Peter Thorwarth, “Blood & Gold” is set during World War II and tells the story of a German deserter, Heinrich, and a young woman named Elsa. Their paths collide when German forces arrive in a village in search of hidden gold. With its gripping plot and exceptional performances, this thought-provoking war movie is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

2) “Fanfic” (May 2023)

“Fanfic” explores a queer coming-of-age story and made headlines as the first Polish movie featuring a transgender actor playing a transgender character. Directed Marta Karwowska, the film follows Tosia, a 17-year-old transgender boy, as he navigates family dynamics and a budding romance. With its exploration of coming out and gender issues, “Fanfic” offers a fresh and heartfelt perspective.

3) “The Great Seduction” (August 2023)

Directed Celso R. García, “The Great Seduction” is a humorous and endearing movie that centers around a forgotten fishing village. When a fish packing company expresses interest in establishing itself in the village, the residents must “seduce” a city doctor to move in. This heartwarming film will leave viewers smiling and charmed its captivating storytelling.

4) “El Conde” (August 2023)

“El Conde,” directed Pablo Larraín, is a black comedy horror film that takes a unique twist on history. The movie reveals that the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet is a vampire who has lost his will to live after 250 years. With its quirky concept and engaging storytelling, “El Conde” offers a captivating and must-watch viewing experience.

5) “Ballerina” (October 2023)

For fans of revenge narratives, “Ballerina” is a must-watch Netflix Original movie directed Lee Chung-hyun. The film follows Jang Ok-ju, a former bodyguard seeking revenge for her best friend’s death. As she sets out to fulfill her friend’s dying wish, viewers will be captivated Jeon Jong-seo’s compelling performance and the gripping plot.

These five Netflix Original movies from 2023 showcase the platform’s commitment to delivering diverse and engaging content. Whether you’re a fan of war movies, coming-of-age stories, heartwarming comedies, horror films with a twist, or revenge narratives, these films offer something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these must-watch movies of 2023.