New Movies to Stream This Weekend

Looking for some new movies to watch this weekend? We have you covered with a diverse selection of films hitting streaming platforms. Whether you’re in the mood for a summer sensation, an animated sequel, a thrilling apocalyptic tale, a concert experience, an action-packed family adventure, or a critically acclaimed classic, there’s something for everyone.

Barbie: A Feminist Wake-Up Call

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, now available on Max, explores the existential crisis of the iconic doll. Margot Robbie shines as Barbie, who realizes that her perfect life in Barbie Land doesn’t dismantle sexism and patriarchy as she had always believed. This feminist film, filled with humor and wit, offers a fresh perspective on the beloved character.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Fans of Wallace & Gromit will flock to this Chicken Run sequel on Netflix. Ginger, voiced Thandiwe Newton, enjoys her newfound freedom on an island sanctuary until she learns about the troubles faced her fellow barn-mates. Together, they embark on a risky mission to save their friends. With a talented voice cast, this animated film promises laughs and adventure.

Leave the World Behind: An Ominous Thriller

From the creator of Mr. Robot, comes the gripping apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind. Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke portray Amanda and Clay Sandford, a couple whose peaceful vacation takes a dark turn when unexpected visitors arrive with news of a cyberattack. As tensions rise, the families must navigate uncertainty and unknown dangers in this suspenseful film, streaming on Netflix.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

If you missed out on tickets for Taylor Swift’s Era tour, don’t worry. This hi-def concert movie on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ brings the experience to your living room. Join Swift on her record-breaking tour, featuring exclusive footage and three bonus songs not included in the theatrical release. Get ready to sing along to your favorite hits and witness Swift’s undeniable star power.

The Family Plan: Action and Comedy

Mark Wahlberg showcases his comedic and action chops in The Family Plan, available to stream on Apple TV+. Wahlberg portrays Dan, a devoted husband and father with a hidden past as an elite government assassin. When his enemies track him down, he takes his family on a cross-country road trip, balancing protection, vacation, and evasion. Get ready for thrilling and humorous moments.

The Grey: Survival in the Wilderness

Liam Neeson delivers a captivating performance in The Grey, where he leads a group of stranded oil workers in the Alaskan wilderness. The film explores their battle against both external threats, such as deadly wolves, and their own internal conflicts. Prepare for intense moments and witness Neeson’s resilience as he confronts the challenges of survival.

Fargo: A Coen Brothers Classic

Travel back to where it all began with the original Fargo film from the Coen brothers. Frances McDormand stars as Marge Gunderson, a pregnant police officer investigating a series of murders in wintry Minnesota. This darkly comedic crime story is filled with eccentric characters and memorable performances, earning McDormand an Academy Award and the Coen brothers an Oscar for their screenplay. Catch it on Max.

These new movies offer a mix of genres, from thought-provoking dramas to family-friendly adventures. Whether you want to explore social themes, laugh along with animated characters, or immerse yourself in thrilling stories, there’s a film for everyone to enjoy this weekend. Grab some popcorn and settle in for a cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home.