Two Students Arrested for Supplying Drugs, Prompting Hospitalizations among Classmates

In a shocking turn of events, two students from C.C. Griffin Middle School in Concord, North Carolina, have been apprehended for their role in supplying illicit drugs to their classmates. The incident occurred during school hours and led to the hospitalization of seven students who ingested the substances.

Law enforcement authorities were alerted when Cabarrus County Schools contacted the Concord Police Department regarding multiple students experiencing negative reactions after consuming an unknown substance. The police retrieved a sample of the rice krispy treat that the students had consumed, which was found to contain THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis. The sample has been sent to a laboratory for further testing, although results are not expected for several months. The police also seized illegal psilocybin mushrooms in connection with the case.

According to the Concord Police Department, the investigation revealed that the distribution of the drugs was premeditated. Two students informed their classmates about their access to THC edibles, and a group of students had agreed to purchase them. On the designated day, the illicit items were brought to school and shared among the students. Some students also admitted to consuming psilocybin mushrooms. It was established that all students involved were aware of the nature of the substances they consumed.

As a consequence of their actions, the two students responsible for supplying the drugs are facing charges. One student has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule VI drug, while the other has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I drug.

The Concord Police Department is diligently investigating the incident to ascertain the origin of the THC edibles and psilocybin mushrooms. Their efforts to uncover the source of these illegal substances are ongoing.