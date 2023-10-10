7 Mind-Blowing Moments in Video Games, According to Reddit Users

Reddit users recently engaged in a discussion about the most mind-blowing moments in their favorite video games. These moments ranged from shocking twists and explosive finales to thrilling reveals that left a lasting impression on players. Here are seven of the most memorable moments, as shared Reddit users.

1. Protocol 10 from Batman: Arkham City

The climax of Batman: Arkham City, known as Protocol 10, stands out as one of the most epic moments in superhero gaming history. With an epic score and chaotic surroundings, players are convinced that they are experiencing something truly special.

2. Fighting Darth Vader on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, players face off against the fearsome Darth Vader during an infiltration mission. With the knowledge that Vader cannot be defeated, the encounter carries a sense of impending doom and creates an unforgettable experience.

3. Red Dead Redemption 2’s Opening Act

Red Dead Redemption 2 begins with a frosty opening act set in the mountains during a blizzard. This act introduces players to the Van der Linde gang and showcases the game’s groundbreaking features, such as its weather system and horse mechanics.

4. Opening Sequence of Ghost of Tsushima

The opening sequence of Ghost of Tsushima immerses players in a blood-soaked battlefield against the invading Mongols. With stunning graphics, swordplay, and world-building, this sequence sets the stage for an epic gaming experience inspired classic samurai films.

5. Psycho Mantis Boss Fight in Metal Gear Solid 1

The Psycho Mantis boss fight in Metal Gear Solid 1 stands out due to its innovative gameplay mechanics. Psycho Mantis instructs players to plug their controller into the player 2 port and claims to read their memory card, creating a unique and mind-bending experience.

6. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare’s Nuke Scene

In Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, players encounter a shocking scene known as the Nuke Scene. This mission, called Aftermath, leaves players stunned and in awe of its emotional impact, making it a memorable moment in gaming history.

These mind-blowing moments in video games showcase the power of storytelling, gameplay innovation, and emotional impact. They have left a lasting impression on players and continue to be celebrated within the gaming community.

Source: Original article based on Reddit discussions.