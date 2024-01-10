Save Money with Meta Quest: Referral Program and Refunds

In the world of gaming, where costs are soaring, finding ways to save money on new games is always a bonus. Meta Quest, the popular line of headsets, has introduced a unique referral program that can help gamers save money while enjoying their favorite games.

Unlike other gaming consoles, Meta Quest allows anyone to set up a referral link. By sharing this link with a friend and having them purchase and activate a Quest product, you can earn $30 in store credit. What’s interesting is that this program extends beyond physical peripherals to include games and other apps, as long as they cost a minimum of $10. Although the referral commission for these purchases is slightly lower, around $5 in store credit, it offers a win-win situation for both parties. The person who uses the referral link to buy a Meta Quest game also receives a generous 25% discount on their purchase.

In addition to the referral program, Meta Quest provides a customer-friendly refund policy similar to other reputable digital game storefronts. If you are unhappy with a game, app, or peripheral you purchased, you can return it within 30 days and receive a full refund (minus shipping fees). However, certain conditions apply. For example, if you bought your Meta Quest 3 from a retail store, you would need to adhere to their specific refund policy. Similarly, if you made a peripheral or program purchase through the referral system and decide to seek a refund, the creator of the referral link will not receive any store credit. This ensures that the systems are not exploited for free money.

By combining the benefits of their referral program and customer-friendly refund policy, Meta Quest is providing gamers with a chance to save money while enjoying their gaming experience. So, whether you’re looking to earn store credits or want the option to return a purchase if it doesn’t meet your expectations, Meta Quest has you covered.