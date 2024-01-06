Title: Celebrity Beauty: Diverse Hair and Makeup Trends for 2024

Summary: This article highlights the diverse hair and makeup trends showcased celebrities in the first week of 2024. From luminous skin to braids and locs, these unique looks provide inspiration for beauty enthusiasts.

Celebrities have set the tone for beauty intentions in 2024, with their stunning hair and makeup choices. Michaela Coel Web steals the spotlight with an array of beauty looks. Her glowing, contoured skin perfectly complements mauve shadows and laminated brows on the cover. Joining her, Lizzo, Jordyn Woods, and Taraji P. Henson embrace a minimal makeup approach, emphasizing voluminous mascara.

While Beyoncé rocked a platinum blonde hairdo, other celebrities chose to defy trends. Justine Skye sips white wine as she flaunts a classic braided bun, exuding elegance. Coco Jones celebrated her birthday with a long, middle part wig, adding a touch of glam to her appearance. Lizzo opted for a locked updo, showcasing a bold and unique hair choice.

From these 7 diverse looks, beauty enthusiasts can find a plethora of inspiration for the weekend ahead. Whether it’s experimenting with luminous skin or trying out intricate braids, these celebrities have shown that personal style knows no boundaries. Embrace your individuality and explore the world of hair and makeup with confidence.