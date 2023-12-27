Surprising Celebrities Who Have Released Christmas Albums

In the spirit of the holiday season, many celebrities have tried their hand at releasing Christmas albums. While we all know about iconic releases from the likes of Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé, there are some festive albums from celebrities that may have slipped under the radar. Let’s take a look at a few of these surprising releases.

Seth MacFarlane, the creator of popular shows like “Family Guy” and “American Dad!” surprised fans when he released his second album, “Holiday for Swing,” in 2014. The album features classic holiday tunes like “Let It Snow” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and even includes duets with Norah Jones and Sara Bareilles.

Rosie O’Donnell, known for her comedic and talk show prowess, released a Christmas album titled “A Rosie Christmas” in 1999. The album, which also features other celebrities like Cher and Elton John, includes covers of popular holiday songs such as “White Christmas” and “Do You Hear What I Hear.”

RuPaul, the beloved drag queen and host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” has also dabbled in the festive music scene. He released the album “Ho Ho Ho” in 1997, which includes covers like “All Alone on Christmas” and “I Saw Daddy Kissing Santa Claus,” as well as original songs and a duet with Michelle Visage.

Actor David Hasselhoff, known for his roles in “Baywatch” and other TV shows, released a Christmas album titled “The Night Before Christmas” in 2004. While it may not have charted as well as some of his other albums, it features covers of holiday classics such as “Joy to the World” and “Feliz Navidad.”

Actress Zooey Deschanel, known for her roles in films like “Elf” and the TV show “New Girl,” has showcased her musical talent as part of the duo She & Him. Their album “A Very She & Him Christmas” was released in 2011 and includes festive covers like “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Blue Christmas.”

Even the late Regis Philbin, best known for his television hosting career, tried his hand at releasing a Christmas album nearly two decades ago. Though not a household name in the music industry, his album showcased his love for the holiday season.

These surprising Christmas albums from celebrities remind us that anyone can spread holiday cheer through music, regardless of their primary career. So, this holiday season, why not give these albums a listen and discover a new favorite festive tune?