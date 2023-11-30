The Art of Holiday Dressing: Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Channel

As we dive into the festive holiday season, our calendars are filling up with office parties, family gatherings, and other festive celebrations. And amidst the hustle and bustle of planning, there’s one question that lingers: What should we wear? Thankfully, our favorite celebrities have stepped out in style, offering us inspiration for our own holiday outfits. From elegant evening capes to dazzling sequin blazer dresses, here are some standout celebrity-inspired looks to channel for your next holiday soiree.

Margot Robbie Embraces The Evening Cape

Margot Robbie wowed in a Prada ensemble inspired a vintage Barbie doll. While the entire look was darling, the evening cape stole the show. Embrace this unique addition to your traditional evening outfit for a touch of sophistication and elegance.

Lupita Nyong’o Stuns In Silver

At the premiere of Beyoncé’s Renaissance film, Lupita Nyong’o turned heads in a silver sequin blazer dress. Sequins and metallics are perfect for the holiday season, and a blazer dress paired with opaque tights will create a chic and glamorous party look.

Zooey Deschanel Twirls In Tights

Zooey Deschanel never fails to impress with her classic retro style. Take a cue from her Baby2Baby Gala look, featuring a velvet black dress paired with tights and Mary Janes. Add glitzy details like crystal jewelry and a belt to elevate your holiday look.

Greta Gerwig Wows In Winter Whites

Greta Gerwig showcased how to wear winter whites at the Gotham Awards. Find the perfect shade of white that complements your skin tone and balance it with accent colors. Complete the look with a moody dark red lip for a perfect holiday touch.

Olivia Rodrigo Feels The Fringe

If you have a dancing event on your holiday calendar, a fringe dress is a must. Take inspiration from Olivia Rodrigo’s GQ Men Of The Year celebration look and embrace the incredible movement that fringe creates.

Vanessa Kirby Rocks The Red

Nothing screams holiday spirit more than vibrant red. Look for bold red pieces to add to your wardrobe, whether it’s a dress, suit, purse, or even a shade of red lipstick. Just like Vanessa Kirby, you can make a statement at your holiday events.

Emma Stone Dons An Evening Suit

For those who prefer a more tailored look over dresses, Emma Stone showcased the art of wearing an evening suit. Opt for a slim leg and ankle cut and pair it with chic stilettos. Add a low-cut blazer with a hint of lace camisole for a touch of nighttime elegance.

With these celebrity-inspired outfits, you’ll be ready to make a stylish statement at your upcoming holiday gatherings. So, let the holiday dressing begin!

